International Dance Day 2023: Indian dancers who represented India at world stage

In India, dance has always been an integral part of the country's rich cultural heritage, and many artists have made the country proud globally. Here is a list of Indian dancers and dance groups that have gotten to represent the nation at the world stage:

Dance is an art form that not only helps in keeping us physically active but to express ourselves without having to use words. Many Indian classical and folk dance forms have remained a popular medium to spread messages about culture, society, mythology and traditions. International Dance Day is celebrated every year on April 29 to promote the art of dance and raise awareness of its importance in the world.

The International Dance Day was established by the International Dance Council (CID) in 1982 to celebrate the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre, the creator of modern ballet. The day aims to promote the art of dance, raise awareness of its importance, and encourage people to participate in dance-related activities.

In India, dance has always been an integral part of the country's rich cultural heritage, and many artists have made the country proud globally. Here is a list of Indian dancers and dance groups that have gotten to represent the nation at the world stage:

1. Pandit Birju Maharaj: He is perhaps the greatest Kathak dancer in India and has won numerous awards for his contribution to the art form, including the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award. He has also performed at various international dance festivals and has been instrumental in promoting Kathak globally.

2. Raja and Radha Reddy: This brother-sister duo is known for their contribution to the Kuchipudi dance form. They have performed extensively in India and abroad and have won several awards, including the Padma Shri and the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award. They run the Natya Tarangini Institute of Kuchipudi Dance in New Delhi.

3. V. Unbeatable: Vikas Unbeatable is a dance group from Mumbai that rose to fame in India when they took part in the dance series Dance Plus for season 4 in 2018 and finished in the top 4. They received international coverage when they took part and won the 14th season of America’s Got Talent.

4. Sriya Lenka: Odisha girl Sriya Lenka represented India as the country’s first K-Pop idol in 2022. She was chosen as the fifth member of the all-female K-Pop group Blackswan. She was selected in the group after taking part in an audition held by South Korean Music Label DR Music Entertainment.

5. Kings United: The dance group from Vasai, the western suburb of Mumbai, is a hip-hop group that became champions of NBC'S World of Dance and came third at World Hip Hop Dance Championship. International-renowned celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo, and Derek Hough cheered them throughout and were absolutely awestruck by their surreal performances.