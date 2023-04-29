International Dance Day 2023: Indian dancers who represented India at world stage

In India, dance has always been an integral part of the country's rich cultural heritage, and many artists have made the country proud globally. Here is a list of Indian dancers and dance groups that have gotten to represent the nation at the world stage:

Dance is an art form that not only helps in keeping us physically active but to express ourselves without having to use words. Many Indian classical and folk dance forms have remained a popular medium to spread messages about culture, society, mythology and traditions. International Dance Day is celebrated every year on April 29 to promote the art of dance and raise awareness of its importance in the world.

The International Dance Day was established by the International Dance Council (CID) in 1982 to celebrate the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre, the creator of modern ballet. The day aims to promote the art of dance, raise awareness of its importance, and encourage people to participate in dance-related activities.