English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometravel Newsculture NewsInternational Dance Day 2023: Indian dancers who represented India at world stage

International Dance Day 2023: Indian dancers who represented India at world stage

International Dance Day 2023: Indian dancers who represented India at world stage
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 29, 2023 9:15:57 AM IST (Published)

In India, dance has always been an integral part of the country's rich cultural heritage, and many artists have made the country proud globally. Here is a list of Indian dancers and dance groups that have gotten to represent the nation at the world stage:

Dance is an art form that not only helps in keeping us physically active but to express ourselves without having to use words. Many Indian classical and folk dance forms have remained a popular medium to spread messages about culture, society, mythology and traditions. International Dance Day is celebrated every year on April 29 to promote the art of dance and raise awareness of its importance in the world.

Recommended Articles

View All
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure

Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth

Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

China pushes to digitise coal mines for safety, efficiency — where India stands

Apr 27, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

IPO vs OFS — these two are as different as cheese and chalk, but why not SEBI draw the line in between

Apr 27, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read


The International Dance Day was established by the International Dance Council (CID) in 1982 to celebrate the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre, the creator of modern ballet. The day aims to promote the art of dance, raise awareness of its importance, and encourage people to participate in dance-related activities.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X