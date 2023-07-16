Indian artist Sri Prabha's exhibition wows at Boca Raton Museum in Florida

Sri Prabha's exhibition is a great opportunity to witness the brilliance of an Indian-born artist who has made his mark in the United States. With a powerful vision and a deep connection to nature, his art has the potential to inspire change and ignite a passion for environmental preservation.

Acclaimed artist Sri Prabha, originally from India and now based in South Florida, is showcasing his captivating solo exhibition, "Sri Prabha: Resonator-Reanimator," at the renowned Boca Raton Museum of Art in Florida. Running until October 22, this exhibition takes center stage in the museum's main gallery, a prestigious honor for any artist.

Born in Hyderabad, India, in 1969, Sri Prabha has been living in the United States since 1978. His artistry brings together the essence of Eastern philosophy and Western science, creating a unique exploration of our connection to the natural world. The exhibit is a vibrant journey filled with vivid colors and innovative art forms that promise to leave a lasting impression on visitors.

Curated by Kelli Bodle, the Associate Curator of the Boca Raton Museum of Art, this exhibition exemplifies Sri Prabha's deep passion for the environment and the human-nature relationship. Through his multi-disciplinary approach, he has crafted awe-inspiring site-specific installations that engage all the senses. Visitors can walk through mesmerising mixed media, watch captivating videos, immerse themselves in ambient sounds, and interact with thought-provoking structures.

Sri Prabha's artistry goes beyond traditional boundaries as he ingeniously incorporates elements like traditional Indian sari fabrics, abstract paintings, digital print collages, and assemblages. His works have garnered significant attention and are proudly displayed in private collections across major cities like Chicago, Seattle, Miami, New York, Washington, DC, and even internationally in Copenhagen.

At the heart of his art lies a powerful message of interconnectedness, urging viewers to reevaluate their relationship with nature and each other. Through Resonator-Reanimator, Sri Prabha invites us to reflect on the shared origins of life and to embrace collaboration in safeguarding our planet for future generations.

“The idea is for people to go through a portal and realise we are more similar than different, that all of these elements floating around space came together and created us,” says Sri Prabha.

“We are all interconnected, and we can change our behavior to work together and collaborate. As civilizations, we like to think that we are different from each other, but we are really not. Our technology is changing rapidly, but our behavior has not kept up.”

Founded by artists in 1950, the Boca Raton Museum of Art has since flourished into a cultural landmark in South Florida. Alongside the Museum, it houses an Art School and Sculpture Garden, offering an enriching experience for art enthusiasts and visitors from all walks of life.

Sri Prabha's exhibition is a great opportunity to witness the brilliance of an Indian-born artist who has made his mark in the United States. With a powerful vision and a deep connection to nature, his art has the potential to inspire change and ignite a passion for environmental preservation.