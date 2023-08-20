India to be showcased as premier wedding destination to attract foreign tourists

India's tourism ministry has introduced an extensive campaign "India Says I Do" to put the spotlight on India as a premier wedding destination. This initiative aims to showcase India as a wedding venue and to tap into the immense potentials of its wedding industry.

The Ministry of Tourism revealed an "ambitious campaign designed to position India as a premier global wedding destination," according to a statement issued by the ministry. The campaign envisions harnessing new avenues for elevating tourism in India to unprecedented levels, the statement highlighted.

The campaign's objective is to "expand the wedding industry in India by inviting couples worldwide to embark on an extraordinary journey to celebrate their special day in India". The campaign was inaugurated by Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy in Mumbai, PTI reported. Reddy emphasised that this is the start of an exceptional voyage towards establishing India as the epitome of wedding destinations.

Ministry of Tourism has launched #IndiaSaysIDo campaign to showcase India as a top-tier global wedding destination. It seeks to boost India's wedding industry by inviting couples worldwide to celebrate their special day in India.#weddingtourism #weddingdestination pic.twitter.com/8QuBSIOeSM — Ministry of Tourism (@tourismgoi) August 20, 2023

"Through the launch of this campaign, I extend an invitation to couples around the world to discover enchanting dream wedding locales within our incredible nation," Reddy said.

He highlighted that the campaign would ensure every aspect of a unique wedding experience, from the initial introduction to the final vows, which exemplifies India's warm hospitality and rich heritage. The campaign commences by profiling around 25 key destinations throughout India, showcasing how India harmonises with wedding aspirations of couple. From breathtaking landscapes to sacred rituals, from delectable culinary experiences to cutting-edge infrastructure, this campaign encapsulates India's magnificence.

The campaign is a celebration of the fusion between India's ancient heritage and contemporary elegance that will entice couples around the world to embark on an unforgettable journey of love and celebration. The campaign's aim extends to redefining India's perception beyond opulent, grandiose weddings. It encompasses a range of wedding themes including beach weddings, nature-themed celebrations, regal weddings, Himalayan nuptials, and more, providing couples the opportunity to craft their dream wedding experience enveloped in India's charm.