India and US jointly to push agreement to curb illegal trafficking of stolen artifacts

India has lost several valuable artifacts, both during British colonial rule and due to illegal smuggling activities. However, there is now increasing global attention on the issue of looted artifacts, and India's efforts to reclaim its stolen heritage are showing positive results.

To stop stolen Indian antiques from being trafficked abroad, India and US will work on a new agreement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden on Thursday announced in a joint agreement.

"Both sides expressed strong interest in working quickly toward a Cultural Property Agreement, which would help to prevent illegal trafficking of cultural property from India and enhance cooperation on the protection and lawful exchange of cultural property," the joint statement said.

Prime Minister Modi also conveyed his deep appreciation for the repatriation of antiquities to India by the United States.

Since coming to power in 2014, PM Modi has facilitated the repatriation of Indian cultural artifacts during his visits to various countries such as Australia, Canada, Germany, Singapore, and the United States

In 2021, the US returned 157 artefacts from a period ranging from 11th CE to 14th CE.

Amongst these, half of the artefacts (71) are cultural in nature, while the other half consists of figurines which are related to Hinduism (60), Buddhism (16) and Jainism (9). Approximately, 45 antiquities belong to the Before Common Era, according to government data.

It is estimated that every year, thousands of artworks are stolen from Indian temples, however, there is no official record for the same. According to a report by The Indian Express, the estimates of missing pieces range from less than 500 to as high as 50,000. However, as per the records accessed by The Indian Express under the Right To Information (RTI) Act, since independence, only 486 antiquities have been reported as missing from the 3,696 monuments protected and maintained by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). This includes 139 antiquities from Madhya Pradesh, 95 from Rajasthan and 86 from Uttar Pradesh.

What is Cultural Property Agreement?

According to the US State Department, cultural property agreements are tools for preventing illicit activity. In some countries, it is unlawful to excavate, remove, or export cultural objects without a permit. Once a bilateral agreement is in place and corresponding import restrictions have been imposed, importation of designated objects into the United States is prohibited except under limited circumstances.

The goal of such an agreement is to protect cultural heritage by reducing the incentive for further pillage of archaeological and ethnological material.

