India and US jointly to push agreement to curb illegal trafficking of stolen artifacts

India has lost several valuable artifacts, both during British colonial rule and due to illegal smuggling activities. However, there is now increasing global attention on the issue of looted artifacts, and India's efforts to reclaim its stolen heritage are showing positive results.

To stop stolen Indian antiques from being trafficked abroad, India and US will work on a new agreement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Joe Biden on Thursday announced in a joint agreement.

"Both sides expressed strong interest in working quickly toward a Cultural Property Agreement, which would help to prevent illegal trafficking of cultural property from India and enhance cooperation on the protection and lawful exchange of cultural property," the joint statement said.

Prime Minister Modi also conveyed his deep appreciation for the repatriation of antiquities to India by the United States.