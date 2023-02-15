Honeymoon is passe, there's a latest trend and it's called Buddymoon

With the growing emphasis on “friends” as “voluntarily chosen family” that’s being tutored to us through social media, buddymoons have become increasingly popular in recent years. People are looking for creative and out-of-the-box experiences, and a buddymoon provides just that – a new and exciting way to celebrate the post-wedding holiday. This vacation almost works as an after-party for the wedding giving you the chance to keep the celebration going on.

"Buddymoon" is a term that refers to a relatively new trend in travel and vacationing. Unlike "mini-moons" and "babymoons," which are typically taken by newlyweds or expectant couples, buddymoons are all about a group of besties travelling together and spending time together.

The concept of a buddymoon is typically a twist on the traditional idea of a honeymoon. Rather than just being a romantic getaway for the newlyweds, a buddymoon involves the inclusion of their closest friends in this special vacation of the couple – with a simple belief “the more the merrier”. Bonding with their partner in the safe space of their own friends can be very comforting for the two new people entering a marriage.

For those still confused about this concept, let me clarify things. A buddymoon is definitely not about replacing a romantic partner with a friend, but rather a way for friends to bond and have a fun vacation experience together in a larger group.

Picture yourself taking a romantic vacation with your spouse and closest friends. Doesn’t this scenario seem like pure bliss?

Enjoying the best of both worlds, being able to spend intimate time with your significant other and also engaging in exciting activities with your cherished friends. Imagine exploring new places with the best combination – your partner and your loved friends. A romantic lunch date with Bae followed by a crazy sundowner evening with the buddy gang. What's not to love about this dream vacation scenario? Doesn’t this sound like heaven on earth?

The activities and destinations for a buddymoon can vary widely depending on the likes and dislikes of the couple. This could include outdoor adventures and hikes of Machu Pichu for the adrenalin junkies, could also be about gathering new cultural experiences of Rome or just choosing relaxing spa vacations in Bali to take it easy. With Group travel becoming increasingly popular, we see many travel companies also curating and offering packages and tours designed for groups of friends that can satiate them with exactly what they are looking out for.

Overall, the buddymoon trend reflects a shift in societal values towards a more social and inclusive approach towards travel and celebration. People are looking for creative and out-of-the-box experiences, and a buddymoon provides just that – a new and exciting way to celebrate the post-wedding holiday. This vacation almost works as an after-party for the wedding giving you the chance to keep the celebration going on.

The growing affinity towards swapping “honeymooning” with “buddymooning” could also be linked to another hypothesis. Many couples today reside together and they go on frequent trips prior to the weddings. For them, the honeymoon is no longer considered an opportunity to become acquainted with each other. In scenarios like these, couples chose to reinvent the traditional honeymoon with this quirkier holiday style. This is treated more as a final celebration with friends before settling down for good or starting a family.

The Dilemma

While the concept is practical and fun, it is definitely seen as a departure from the traditional idea of a honeymoon. A honeymoon is typically seen as a private and intimate time for a newly married couple to spend together. Including friends at such a nascent stage in the new marriage does raise a few eyebrows – but the new generation isn’t hesitating to take on unconventional life choices. They are finding this a great opportunity to spend time away from family just with their bae and common friends creating one-of-a-kind memories.

Going about planning the buddymoon

When it comes to planning a buddymoon, the destination and activities will vary based on the season and the group of friends involved. Typically, buddymoons are not far-flung trips and are best kept nearby or within a short flight distance. Road trips can be ideal for buddymoons as they allow for solo time with your partner between stops. Festivals/Music concerts are also popular options for buddymoons. Having a larger set of people vacationing together also allows one to try out many experiences that one would shirk in a smaller group – like renting a yacht for a day or a beautiful luxury house in the countryside or a villa by the sea.

This way, one can maximize the time spent with your friends, have the flexibility to choose excursions and meals, and make the trip budget-friendly for everyone. Additionally having friends along can definitely add much more, as each person brings in a different perspective to the travels. They may also know of interesting places to visit that could broaden your travel experiences and make your travel something that you would cherish for life.

If you and your partner are considering a buddymoon instead of a traditional honeymoon, there are some things to consider:

It should be a mutual decision, do both partners agree on the idea?

Do you want to spend alone time together or focus solely on group activities?

How does it impact your budget? Group bookings often come with discounts, but it can limit your flexibility in choosing what to do and where to stay.

Do all the people going on the trip get along well? Conflict among friends could potentially ruin the holiday.

If you and your partner have thought through these issues and still want to go ahead with a buddymoon, you could be in for the most fun-filled yet unique travel experience of your life.

It is important to respect each other's boundaries and to communicate openly and honestly about what is and isn't comfortable. Every person and relationship is different, so it is up to each individual to decide how they wish to go about planning their buddymoon to make it a trip that aids a beautiful marital relationship going forward.