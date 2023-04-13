English
Hilton's Waldorf Astoria makes debut in India, focused on luxury and wedding market

"Weddings are obviously a major industry around the world, but particularly here in India and we are very excited for getting Waldorf Astoria, one of the most iconic luxurious brands in the world, in this market," Hilton's CEO and President Chris Nassetta told CNBC-TV18.

Hilton's Waldorf Astoria brand has made its debut in India in Jaipur, as the hotel major looks at focusing on the luxury and wedding market in the country.

"Weddings are obviously a major industry around the world, but particularly here in India and we are very excited for getting Waldorf Astoria, one of the most iconic luxurious brands in the world, in this market," Hilton's CEO and President Chris Nassetta told CNBC-TV18, just a few hours before signing the branding and management agreement with the Dangayach Group for the new Jaipur property,
Atul Dangayach, the managing director of the Dangayach Group, said the first ever Waldorf Astoria in India would be sought-after for high-end destination events.  "The brand is internationally renowned for hosting royalty and cultural luminaries, and we are proud to contribute to the growth and development of my hometown, Jaipur, through this prestigious project," he said.
Also Read: Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta began his career as a toilet cleaner, says his best decision was ...
Waldorf Astoria's portfolio comprises 30 properties across the globe and has 27 more properties in the pipeline.
Nassetta said India is a key market for Hilton and the Jaipur hotel would set a new luxury benchmark in the city. "This signing reaffirms our commitment to working with strong local partners and extending our signature hospitality to discerning travellers in sought-after destinations around the world. Jaipur has a rich culture and history, home to many architectural jewels, and we look forward to creating unforgettable experiences in this incredible landscape," he said.
Apart from Waldorf Astoria Jaipur, Hilton has 24 operating properties as well as 13 in the pipeline hotels and resorts across the country. The addition of Waldorf Astoria has increased Hilton's brands portfolio in India to six.
Also Read: World's largest hotel chain plans to add over 100 new properties in India by 2025
