Hariyali Teej 2023: Wishes and messages to share on the festival

The festival of Hariyali Teej is observed annually during the holy month of Sawan or Shravana as per the Hindu calendar. According to the tithi, the Hariyali Teej this year falls on August 19. It is considered to be an auspicious festival and women on this day observe fast (vrat). Married women pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for long life and good health of their husbands.
Hariyali Teej is celebrated on Tritiya Tithi or the third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan. According to Drik Panchang, Tritiya Tithi will prevail from 8:01 pm on Friday, August 18 to 10:19 pm on Saturday, August 19. Thus, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on Saturday.
On this occasion of Hariyali Teej, here are some of the wishes and messages to share with your friends and family.
Hariyali Teej 2023: Wishes and Messages
