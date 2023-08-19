Hariyali Teej 2023: Wishes and messages to share on the festival

The festival of Hariyali Teej is observed annually during the holy month of Sawan or Shravana as per the Hindu calendar. According to the tithi, the Hariyali Teej this year falls on August 19. It is considered to be an auspicious festival and women on this day observe fast (vrat). Married women pray to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati for long life and good health of their husbands.

Hariyali Teej is celebrated on Tritiya Tithi or the third day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan. According to Drik Panchang, Tritiya Tithi will prevail from 8:01 pm on Friday, August 18 to 10:19 pm on Saturday, August 19. Thus, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on Saturday.

On this occasion of Hariyali Teej, here are some of the wishes and messages to share with your friends and family.

Hariyali Teej 2023: Wishes and Messages

May Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva fill your life with peace, prosperity, happiness and good health. Happy Hariyali Teej 2023

On this auspicious occasion of Hariyali Teej, may Goddess Parvati bless you and your family with happiness and good health. Happy Hariyali Teej 2023

Let us celebrate this festival of Hariyali Teej with happiness and joy.

May the festival of Hariyali Teej bring you hopes, dreams and smiles in your life.

May Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva fulfil all your wishes. Happy Teej 2023

Wish you and all your loved ones a Happy Hartalika Teej 2023. May Goddess Parvati shower her blessing on you.

Warm wishes, happiness and good health to all women fasting on this auspicious day. Happy Hariyali Teej

I wish you and your cherished wife a joyous Hariyali Teej.

May Mahadev and Devi Parvati bless you and your precious family with happiness, good health, and wealth on the auspicious occasion of Hariyali Teej.

On the festive occasion of Hariyali Teej, may Mahadev and Mata Parvati shower you and your spouse their greatest blessings.

On this Hariyali Teej I wish you my warmest wishes for a happy married life to you and your spouse.

May Lord Shiva and Mata Parvati’s blessings always be with you and your family.

Celebrating Hariyali Teej is a symbol of a woman's love and sacrifice for her family. Let us celebrate the festival with happiness and joy. Happy Hariyali Teej to all.

May the magic of Teej bring you a lot of happiness, love and joy in your life.

May the festival of Hariyali Teej shower your life with bliss and ensure the well-being of your family and purify your body and soul.