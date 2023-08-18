Hariyali Teej 2023: Date, time, puja rituals and significance of the festival

Hariyali Teej is an important festival in northern states and it holds a lot of importance for married Hindu women. On this auspicious day, the married women observe fast for their husband’s long life and good health. Even many unmarried girls observe fast for getting a life partner of their choice.

The festival falls during the monsoon season in the month of Sawan or Shravana, when the nature all around is green which contributes to the name as ‘Hariyali Teej‘.

The day is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Married women keep fast on this day to seek blessings for their husbands and family.

Hariyali Teej 2023: Date and Time

As per the Hindu calendar, the festival of Hariyali Teej is observed on the Shukla Paksh Tritiya tithi in the month of Sawan. This year, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on Saturday, August 19, as per the panchang.

The tritiya tithi will continue from 8:01 pm on August 18 till 10:19 pm on August 19, as per panchang.

Hariyali Teej 2023: Puja Rituals

Married women observe day-long fast on this day. Women wear new clothes (preferably green clothes) after taking a bath. Prepare satvik food to offer as prasad to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The women worship Goddess Parvati by offering sindoor (vermillion), bangles, mehendi and other makeup items to Goddess Parvati symbolising her as a bride.

The women also light a diya of ghee and recite the story of Hariyali Teej. The puja starts with worshiping Goddess Parvati. After the puja, the fasting women seek blessings of the elderly members in the family.

In the evening, the fasting women break their fast after lighting a lamp in front of lord Shiva and goddess Parvati and a sandhya aarti.

Hariyali Teej 2023: Significance

Hariyali Teej is celebrated by married women in the North Indian states, especially in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand. Hariyali Teej is mainly observed by married women. They follow a strict 'nirjala vrat’ (fasting without even having water for the entire day), wear vibrant traditional attire especially green in colour, and get beautiful mehndi designs on their hands.