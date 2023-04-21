Happy Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Wishes and messages to share with loved ones

This year Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on April 22. In many parts of India, people celebrate this day by performing charitable acts and donating food and clothes to the needy, hoping for success and prosperity.
Akshaya Tritiya is an auspicious day celebrated by Hindus and Jains all over the world. Also known as Akha Teej, it falls on the third day of the bright half of the lunar month of Vaishakha. This year it will be celebrated on April 22. This day is considered highly auspicious as it is believed that any good deed done or venture started on this day will bring success and prosperity.
People celebrate Akshaya Tritiya in various ways. Some observe fasts and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi, while others buy gold and other precious metals. It is believed that buying gold on this day brings wealth and prosperity.
Also on this day, people exchange wishes and messages with their loved ones.
