G20 Summit: Unique experiences await visitors at Bharat Mandapam

The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10 and the Bharat Mandapam or Culture Corridor is all decked up to host an array of captivating exhibitions that will showcase India's technological prowess and innovation, promising visitors unique experiences.

Culture Corridor

Bharat Mandapam, the chosen venue for the G20 Summit, will unveil an international project known as the 'Culture Corridor - G20 Digital Museum', which aims to represent and celebrate the shared heritage of both G20 member nations and invitee countries. It will feature cultural objects and heritage from the G20 member states and nine invitee nations.

The Culture Corridor serves as a powerful platform for promoting understanding and appreciation of diverse cultural expressions, fostering knowledge sharing, inclusivity, equality, and a sense of shared identity.

Digital India Experience Zone

In Halls 4 and 14, the Digital India Experience Zone will provide visitors with a unique opportunity to witness firsthand the transformative power of technology in India. This zone will offer valuable insights into the pivotal initiatives of Digital India. Exhibited initiatives include Aadhaar, DigiLocker, UPI, eSanjeevani, DIKSHA, Bhashini, ONDC, and Ask GITA.

Ask GITA, which stands for Guidance, Inspiration, Transformation, and Action, combines the ancient wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita with cutting-edge AI technology. Additionally, MyGov, CoWIN, UMANG, JanDhan, eNAM, GSTN, FastTag, and various other government initiatives will be featured.

RBI’s Innovation Pavilion

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will showcase cutting-edge financial technologies at the G20 Summit, illustrating their potential to revolutionize the financial landscape. This pavilion will include products demonstrating unique facets of India's financial innovation, such as Central Bank Digital Currency and a Public Tech Platform for Frictionless Credit.

It will also showcase Unique Payment System products like UPI One World, Rupay on the GO, and Cross Border bill payment through Bharat Bill Payments.

Payment System Experience Centre

The UPI One World initiative has been designed to cater to inbound foreign travelers who do not have bank accounts in India. Foreign nationals can open a Prepaid Payment Instrument linked to UPI, ensuring hassle-free and secure payments during their stay in India.

Delegates will be onboarded onto UPI One World, with their wallets prefunded with Rs 2000, providing them with the flexibility to use the funds as they see fit.

Crafts Bazaar

Hall No. 3 at Bharat Mandapam will be home to a vibrant 'Crafts Bazaar.' This bazaar will showcase an array of handicraft products from different regions of India, with a special focus on One District One Product and GI-tagged items. Delegates will have the unique opportunity to purchase locally sourced, artisanal products.

Approximately 30 states and union territories, along with central agencies such as the Khadi Village and Industries Commission and TRIFED, will participate in the Crafts Bazaar. To highlight the skills and exquisite craftsmanship of artisans, special live demonstrations by master craftsmen have also been planned.

From Chamba Rumal to Madhubani painting to Kolhapuri Chappal, leaders and delegates will get a chance to buy famous Indian handicraft items during the G20 Summit.

Through this exhibition-cum-sale, "we are enhancing the market potential of each product, which will be showcased by states and Union territories (UTs)," Special Secretary (G20 Operations), G20 Secretariat, Ministry of External Affairs, Muktesh K Pardeshi told PTI.

The Crafts Bazaar has been set on the side-lines of the G20 Summit and it would bring together the best of handicraft items from across India under one roof while also showcasing the exquisite skill and craftsmanship of artisans.

Pardeshi said the special focus is on products identified under the ODOP (One District One Product) scheme, which seeks to identify, brand and promote specific products from one district.

Besides states and UT, central agencies -- including Tribal India, Central Cottage Emporium and Khadi Gramodyog -- would also showcase their products.

"Artisans would give live demonstrations of certain products like lac bangles from Rajasthan and Madhubani paintings from Bihar and Thanjavur Painting from Tamil Nadu," Pardeshi said, adding focus will also be there on GI (Geographical Indication) products.

With inputs from agencies.