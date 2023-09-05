G20 leaders' spouses to get a taste of millets and more | Check full itinerary

The G20 Summit is set to be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10. Preparations are in full swing for the global event, which will see the participation of dignitaries like US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Amid the conferences, a separate itinerary has been planned for the spouses of G20 leaders.

As reported by Indian Express, the itinerary will include a visit to a millet farm at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) Pusa campus and a visit to Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial at Rajghat.

Here’s a look at the detailed itinerary planned for the spouses of G20 leaders.

A trip to a millet farm at IARI has been planned. According to a PTI report, a curated tour of the 1,200-acre IARI campus has been organised on September 9. The place is considered the cradle of the Green Revolution. All nine millet varieties — including jowar (sorghum), ragi (finger millet), kodo, bajra (pearl millet), and kutki — have been planted to show various stages of the crops. A millet-based feast, prepared by celebrity chefs, will be hosted for the dignitaries. This is significant as 2023 is being marked as the International Year of Millets.

Apart from that, the guests will get to know how to make rangoli with millets. This will be based on two themes of the event — ‘Harmony of Harvest’ and ‘Unity in Sustenance.’ The spouses of the G20 leaders will also get an opportunity to interact with farmers and agriculture-based startups about the country’s heritage, farming practices and successes in the field of food production. The Indian government has planned an agriculture-themed excursion as well.

Apart from this, the guests will visit Rajghat, where Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial is situated. A traditional welcome and lunch will be organised at the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA). The venue will also play host to a curated exhibition of Indian handicrafts.

The G20 Summit will be held at Pragati Maidan’s Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. The two-day event marks the first time a global event of this scale is being organised in India and the national capital is under several restrictions due to security reasons. The theme of the event is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (One Earth One Family One Future).