Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Wishes and messages to share with family and friends

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as the festival of breaking the fast of Ramadan, is an important Islamic festival celebrated worldwide. The festival marks the end of the month of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast from dawn until dusk. The exact date of Eid-ul-Fitr is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, which signifies the end of Ramadan.
This year, Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on April 22, depending on the sighting of the moon. The festival is a time of joy, feasting, and spending time with family and friends.
People exchange greetings, wishes, and messages with their loved ones on Eid-ul-Fitr.
Here are some wishes and messages that you can share with your family and friends:
In addition to sharing wishes and messages, exchanging gifts and sweets during Eid-ul-Fitr is customary. People also visit mosques to offer Eid prayers and listen to sermons. The day is spent feasting and celebrating with family and friends.
