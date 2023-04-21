Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Wishes and messages to share with family and friends

This year, Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on April 22, depending on the sighting of the moon. In addition to sharing wishes and messages, exchanging gifts and sweets during Eid-ul-Fitr is customary. People also visit mosques to offer Eid prayers and listen to sermons.

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as the festival of breaking the fast of Ramadan, is an important Islamic festival celebrated worldwide. The festival marks the end of the month of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast from dawn until dusk. The exact date of Eid-ul-Fitr is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, which signifies the end of Ramadan.

This year, Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on April 22, depending on the sighting of the moon. The festival is a time of joy, feasting, and spending time with family and friends.

People exchange greetings, wishes, and messages with their loved ones on Eid-ul-Fitr.

Here are some wishes and messages that you can share with your family and friends:

Eid Mubarak! May Allah's blessings be with you today and always.

May Allah fill your life with happiness, peace, and prosperity on this auspicious occasion. Eid Mubarak!

May the magic of this Eid bring lots of happiness in your life and may you celebrate it with all your close friends and family. Eid Mubarak!

Wishing you a happy and prosperous Eid-ul-Fitr. May Allah bless you with success, happiness, and prosperity.

May this Eid bring happiness, joy, and peace to your life. Eid Mubarak!

Eid is a time to come together and share the joy of the occasion. May this Eid be a memorable one for you and your family. Eid Mubarak!

May Allah bless you with love, peace, and happiness on this auspicious occasion. Eid Mubarak!

May this Eid be filled with love, warmth, and joy. Eid Mubarak!

Also Read: Salman Khan crooning new song from Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan fans a frenzy

Sending you warm wishes on this Eid-ul-Fitr. May Allah bless you with good health, wealth, and happiness.

May Allah's blessings be with you and your loved ones on this joyous occasion. Eid Mubarak!

In addition to sharing wishes and messages, exchanging gifts and sweets during Eid-ul-Fitr is customary. People also visit mosques to offer Eid prayers and listen to sermons. The day is spent feasting and celebrating with family and friends.