English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometravel Newsculture NewsEid ul Fitr 2023: Wishes and messages to share with family and friends

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Wishes and messages to share with family and friends

Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Wishes and messages to share with family and friends
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Apr 21, 2023 3:06:41 PM IST (Published)

This year, Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on April 22, depending on the sighting of the moon. In addition to sharing wishes and messages, exchanging gifts and sweets during Eid-ul-Fitr is customary. People also visit mosques to offer Eid prayers and listen to sermons.

Eid-ul-Fitr, also known as the festival of breaking the fast of Ramadan, is an important Islamic festival celebrated worldwide. The festival marks the end of the month of Ramadan, during which Muslims fast from dawn until dusk. The exact date of Eid-ul-Fitr is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon, which signifies the end of Ramadan.

Recommended Articles

View All
Earth Day: This 17-year-old boy is helping reverse the damage done to the marine ecosystem

Earth Day: This 17-year-old boy is helping reverse the damage done to the marine ecosystem

Apr 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

GPT-4 and its impacts — here's how to balance human creativity and artificial intelligence

GPT-4 and its impacts — here's how to balance human creativity and artificial intelligence

Apr 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Experts see muted demand for gold this Akshaya Tritiya — What lies ahead

Experts see muted demand for gold this Akshaya Tritiya — What lies ahead

Apr 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Legal Digest 1: Here's how much can you squeeze out of a tax incentive

Legal Digest 1: Here's how much can you squeeze out of a tax incentive

Apr 21, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


This year, Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to be celebrated on April 22, depending on the sighting of the moon. The festival is a time of joy, feasting, and spending time with family and friends.
People exchange greetings, wishes, and messages with their loved ones on Eid-ul-Fitr.
Here are some wishes and messages that you can share with your family and friends:
  • Eid Mubarak! May Allah's blessings be with you today and always.
  • May Allah fill your life with happiness, peace, and prosperity on this auspicious occasion. Eid Mubarak!
  • May the magic of this Eid bring lots of happiness in your life and may you celebrate it with all your close friends and family. Eid Mubarak!
    • Also Read: Eid-ul-Fitr 2023: Delicious Eid recipes to try and enjoy with your loved ones
    • Wishing you a happy and prosperous Eid-ul-Fitr. May Allah bless you with success, happiness, and prosperity.
    • May this Eid bring happiness, joy, and peace to your life. Eid Mubarak!
    • Eid is a time to come together and share the joy of the occasion. May this Eid be a memorable one for you and your family. Eid Mubarak!
    • May Allah bless you with love, peace, and happiness on this auspicious occasion. Eid Mubarak!
    • May this Eid be filled with love, warmth, and joy. Eid Mubarak!
      • Also Read: Salman Khan crooning new song from Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan fans a frenzy
      • Sending you warm wishes on this Eid-ul-Fitr. May Allah bless you with good health, wealth, and happiness.
      • May Allah's blessings be with you and your loved ones on this joyous occasion. Eid Mubarak!
        • In addition to sharing wishes and messages, exchanging gifts and sweets during Eid-ul-Fitr is customary. People also visit mosques to offer Eid prayers and listen to sermons. The day is spent feasting and celebrating with family and friends.
        (Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
        Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

        Tags

        eidEid-ul-FitrRamadanramadan fasting
        View All

        Most Read

        Market Movers

        View All
        Top GainersTop Losers
        CurrencyCommodities
        CompanyPriceChng%Chng
        X