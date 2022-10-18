This app lets you perform virtual live 'yagna'

By CNBCTV18.COM

Mini For the first time ever, people around the world will be able to perform a virtual sadhana in the same time frame on the sadhana app this Diwali, along with Om Swami, who will be leading the physical sadhana at his ashram in Solan, India.

For the first time ever, people around the world will be able to perform a virtual sadhana in the same time frame on the 'sadhana app', along with Om Swami, who will be leading the physical sadhana at his ashram in Solan, India. They will be able to offer the ahuties (fire offerings) and do mantra chanting, following his lead.

"At Sadhana app, we have gamified the entire event and used artificial intelligence (AI) to create 3D elements giving our users an absolute real time and place experience", said Priyanka Anand, CEO, Vedic Sadhana Foundation.

"All the 16 days of sadhanas that includes two sets of practice, morning yagya and evening japa have been configured into the app. Which means that not only will the people be able to do the yagyas from the comfort of their homes, but they will also not have to go hunting for the auspicious rare ingredients for each day. They will simply have to log into the Sadhana app and participate at absolutely no cost. Those who have opted to be yajmanas of the yagyas will be receiving holy ashes and prasadam delivered to their doorsteps," the statement from Vedic Sadhana Foundation read.

This will be a bridging gap between parents and their kids, where parents will be able to encourage their kids to use technology to build their spiritual banks and the kids will be able to understand and get closer to their Vedic roots, it said.

Sadhana app is Om Swami’s brainchild. He is a monk, entrepreneur and author who created this novel app along with a team of digital and content creators from around the world to revive the holy Vedas and restore the rich traditional roots of our ancient culture via technology.