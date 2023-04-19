Discovering the hidden gems of Mohali: A cultural and culinary journey

Mohali may not be as well-known as some of India's bigger cities, but it's a hidden gem that's well worth a visit. From its cultural landmarks to its delicious food, there's something for everyone in this vibrant and lively city.

Mohali is a beautiful city in the state of Punjab, India, known for its lively atmosphere, rich history, and delicious food. While many tourists tend to flock to more well-known cities like Delhi and Mumbai, Mohali has plenty to offer those willing to explore beyond the beaten path. In this post, we'll take you on a journey through some of the city's hidden gems, from its cultural landmarks to its mouth-watering cuisine.

Cultural Landmarks

Mohali has a rich history dating back thousands of years, and there are many cultural landmarks that tell the story of the city's past. Here are just a few you won't want to miss:

Gurudwara Amb Sahib

Located in Phase 8 of Mohali, Gurudwara Amb Sahib is a holy site for Sikhs and is believed to be the spot where Guru Har Rai, the seventh Sikh guru, once stayed. The Gurudwara is known for its beautiful architecture and serene atmosphere, and visitors are welcome to learn about the Sikh religion and participate in prayer services.

Fateh Burj

Fateh Burj is a historic tower located in the city of Chappar Chiri, just a short drive from Mohali. The tower was built to commemorate the victory of the Sikh army over the Mughals in 1710 and stands as a symbol of Sikh pride and bravery. Visitors can climb to the top of the tower for stunning views of the surrounding countryside.

Pinjore Gardens

If you're looking for a peaceful escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, the Pinjore Gardens are the perfect destination. Located just outside of Mohali, the gardens are home to beautiful Mughal-style architecture, fountains, and lush greenery. Take a stroll through the gardens and soak up the tranquillity.

Culinary Delights

No trip to Mohali would be complete without indulging in some of the city's delicious cuisine. From street food to fine dining, Mohali has something for every taste bud. Here are a few must-try dishes:

Chole Bhature

Chole Bhature is a classic Punjabi dish that consists of spicy chickpeas (chole) and fluffy deep-fried bread (bhature). This dish is a staple of Punjabi cuisine and can be found at many local restaurants and street vendors throughout Mohali.

Lassi

Lassi is a refreshing drink made from yoghurt, sugar, and water. This sweet and creamy drink is the perfect way to cool down on a hot day and is a favourite among locals and visitors alike.

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori chicken is a popular dish that originated in the Punjab region of India. It's made by marinating chicken in a mixture of yoghurt and spices, then cooking it in a clay oven (tandoor) until it's juicy and tender. This dish is a must-try for meat lovers.

Mohali may not be as well-known as some of India's bigger cities, but it's a hidden gem that's well worth a visit. From its cultural landmarks to its delicious food, there's something for everyone in this vibrant and lively city. So, why not plan a trip to Mohali and discover its hidden treasures for yourself?