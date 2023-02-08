Discover the History of Shaheed and Swaraj Dweep: A Guide to India's Andaman and Nicobar Islands

If you're planning to visit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, do make a thorough itinerary in advance as there is too much to explore here. During the British rule, Ross Island in Andaman and Nicobar and was administrative center and had many colonial-era buildings, a church, a hospital, and a jail.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a group of islands located in the Bay of Bengal that have a rich and fascinating history. Two of the most important islands in Andaman and Nicobar are Shaheed and Swaraj Dweep, which have played a significant role in India's history. In this guide, we'll take a close look at the history of these two islands and what makes them so special. Do make an itinerary well in advance as there is so much to explore here for your next visit.

Shaheed Dweep: Island of Martyrs

Shaheed Dweep, also known as Ross Island, was the former administrative capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The island was named after British administrator Sir Andrew Ross, but was later renamed Shaheed Dweep in memory of the Indian freedom fighters who were imprisoned on the island during the independence movement.

Today, the island is a popular tourist destination, known for its well-preserved colonial-era buildings, museums, and scenic beauty.

Exploring the History of Ross Island

During British rule, Ross Island was the administrative center of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and was home to many colonial-era buildings, including a church, a hospital, and a jail.

The island was also used as a base for the British to launch their attacks against the Japanese during World War II.

Today, visitors to Ross Island can explore the well-preserved colonial-era buildings, visit the Ross Island Museum, and take a scenic walk around the island.

Swaraj Dweep: Island of Self-Rule

Swaraj Dweep, also known as Little Andaman Island, is located to the south of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The island was renamed Swaraj Dweep in memory of the Indian independence movement and the ideals of self-rule.

Today, Swaraj Dweep is a popular tourist destination, known for its beautiful beaches, dense forests, and indigenous communities.

Discovering the Beauty of Little Andaman Island

Visitors to Little Andaman Island can explore its lush forests, go for a swim on its pristine beaches, or visit one of the island's many waterfalls.

The island is also home to several indigenous communities, including the Onge and Great Andamanese tribes, which are known for their rich cultural heritage and traditions.

Little Andaman Island is a great place for adventure seekers, as it offers opportunities for activities such as surfing, trekking, and wildlife watching.

Conclusion

Shaheed and Swaraj Dweep are two of the most important islands in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and have a rich and fascinating history. Whether you're interested in exploring the colonial-era buildings of Ross Island or discovering the natural beauty of Little Andaman Island, these two islands are well worth a visit for anyone traveling to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. So grab your sunscreen, pack your bags, and get ready to uncover the history and beauty of these two stunning islands!