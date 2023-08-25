Discover affordable wedding shopping hotspots of Delhi in 2023

2 Min Read
Looking to save money while shopping for your wedding in Delhi? We have curated some great spots where you can make all purchases for an elite ceremony. Weddings can be pricey, but there's no need to break the bank. Delhi has some hidden gems for budget-friendly wedding shopping. Check out these spots where you can find great deals without compromising on quality.
Chandni Chowk
Chandni Chowk, an old market in Delhi, is a hotspot for affordable bridal wear and jewellery. You'll find a variety of options at shops like Om Prakash Jawahar Lal, Surya Sarees, and Rati Ram Ram Vinod. Looking for stunning jewellery? Explore Shri Ram Hari Ram, Ram Gopal & Sons, and Multan Enamel Mart Jewellers. The market is buzzing with choices, except on Sundays.
Central Market
If you're after designer lehengas at wholesale rates, head to Central Market. They have a range of stores offering beautifully embellished lehengas, including Bollywood-style replicas. You're sure to find the perfect outfit for your big day.
Sarojini Nagar
Sarojini Nagar is known for its budget-friendly collection of lehengas for various occasions. These trendy and fashionable lehengas are shipped across India, so you can look stylish without overspending.
Sudhir Bhai Saree Wale
For traditional lehengas, don't miss Sudhir Bhai Saree Wale. They have a captivating collection of embroidered, sequined, and bridal lehengas that suit weddings, parties, and evening events.
Chawri Bazaar
Looking for distinctive wedding cards? Chawri Bazaar in Old Delhi is the place to go. With more than 500 shops dedicated to wedding cards, you'll find everything from simple to quirky designs. Just remember, it's closed on Sundays.
Karol Bagh
Karol Bagh has both affordable and high-end stores to cater to all your wedding needs. From beautiful sarees to exquisite lehengas and stunning jewellery, you'll have plenty of options to choose from, no matter your budget.
Lajpat Nagar
Lajpat Nagar is a shopping paradise with a wide variety of shops for all things wedding-related. Whether you're searching for lehengas, sarees, accessories, shoes, or jewellery, this market has it all.
