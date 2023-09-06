Dahi Handi 2023: Share these heartwarming wishes and messages with your loved ones this Janmashtami

Krishna Janmashtami is observed as the birthday of Lord Krishna across India. Janmashtami is celebrated on Ashtami Tithi or the eighth day of the dark fortnight in the month of Bhadrapada, as per the Hindu calendar.

In the celebrations of Lord Krishna’s birthday, Dahi Handi events have become an integral part. Dahi Handi festival, which is also held on the occasion of Janmashtami, symbolises the childhood playful mischiefs of Lord Krishna to get his favourite 'maakhan' or butter. Dahi Handi festival is celebrated in many states in a grand manner to remember the fun adventures of Lord Krishna in his childhood.

This year, the Dahi Handi festival will be celebrated on September 7. On this day a 'handi' or clay pot filled with 'dahi' or curd is tied at a height. Thereafter, a group of young boys form a human pyramid to get to the Dahi Handi just like Lord Krishna used to do with the help of his friends. In different places in Mumbai, grand Dahi Handi competitions are organised with cash prizes for the Govinda groups who can form the human pyramid and break the handi.

On such a fun day, here are the best wishes, messages and quotes to share with your loved ones and make the day memorable and blissful.

Dahi Handi 2023: Wishes and Messages

On the auspicious day of the Dahi Handi festival, I am sending you my warm wishes and greetings. Happy Dahi Handi!

Krishna Janmashtami is the occasion of fun, joy and love. Wishing you a very Happy Dahi Handi to celebrate the day with all my good wishes.

May Natkhat Nand lala always shower you and your family with happiness and you find peace in Krishna’s consciousness.

May Gopala fill your life with peace and abundance. Let Kanha’s teachings inspire your actions and you reach your ultimate goal in life.

May the Lord bestow his love on your family on the occasion of Dahi Handi.

On the day of the Dahi Handi festival, may you find your love and have a life full of affection in your body and soul.

On the joyous day of Dahi Handi, I hope and wish you to obtain Krishna’s blessings. May your heart be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity.

May all your worries be taken care of by the Lord’s hands, Happy Dahi Handi to you and your loved ones.

May Lord Krishna steal all your tensions and worries like the maakhan and give you all the love, peace and happiness in return. Happy Dahi Handi!

Aala re aala Govinda aala! Happy Dahi Handi and Krishna Janmashtami to you.