Dahi Handi festival is celebrated a day after the Krishna Janmashtami . This year, the Dahi Handi festival will be celebrated on September 7.

Dahi Handi is an integral part of the Krishna Janmashtami celebrations. Janmashtami is celebrated on the birthday of Lord Krishna.

Dahi Handi event has traditionally been a part of Krishna Janmashtami festivities and it’s quite popular in states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa. Janmashtami is celebrated on the eighth day or Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada, according to the Hindu calendar.

Dahi Handi is a lively and vibrant event in which the young boys come together and form a human pyramid aiming to break an earthen pot or Handi, filled with fresh curd or Dahi. The Handi is hung on a higher level from the ground.

This symbolises the playful and mischievous childhood acts of Lord Krishna while he used to steal maakhan from the pot in Gokul.

Date and Time

Traditionally, the Dahi Handi event is observed on the following day of Krishna Janmashtami. However, this time, the Krishna Janmashtami is going to be celebrated on September 6 and 7. The Ashtami Tithi will begin at 3:37 p.m., on September 6 and will end at 4:14 pm on September 7. So, the Dahi Handi event will be held on Thursday, September 7.

History and Significance

As per Hindu mythology, during the childhood of Lord Krishn a, he used to form pyramids with the help of his friends to reach the pots filled with curd and butter or maakhan. As these pots used to be kept or hung from a rope at a height from the ground, Lord Krishna used to form human pyramids along with his friends to steal butter from these pots.

This is the reason for calling him “Makhan chor” as he loves maakhan and used to steal it during his childhood. The modern-day Dahi Handi festival symbolises the acts of Lord Krishna’s childhood.

The significance of the Dahi Handi event is way beyond just fun and games. It symbolises unity, teamwork, and the spirit of working for a fruitful result with cooperation as the participants in the Dahi Handi work together to form the human pyramid.