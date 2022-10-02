Colours, lights and songs: Navratri across India

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Celebrated all over India with the uniqueness of each region, Navratri is one of the most sought-after occasions in the country.

India and its love for festivities are an evergreen love story. Needless to say, one of the grandest festivals of all - The Maha Navratri. Celebrated all over India with the uniqueness of each region, Navratri is one of the most sought-after occasions in the country. Here, we shall go over the different places you can visit this Navratri and relish the beauty of the celebrations.

West Bengal

The celebration of Navratri in Bengal is a visual treat. Durga Pooja is the highlight of the season involving the decoration of huge Durga idols, women dressing up in ravishing red and white, and the city filled with lights rejoicing the homecoming of Maa Durga after defeating Mahishasura. If you wish to be in Kolkata to witness its grandeur, eclectic food, decorated streets, its own nightlife and the much adored Durga Pooja, Navratri is the best time to visit.

Uttarakhand

In the land close to the Himalayas, the Navratri celebration in Uttarakhand will look like a celebration in heaven. The multitude of lamps and lights warm the place, the processions in the city with people chanting hymns, singing divine songs, and the dancing and feasting add life to the already dreamy and beautiful land. Ramlila (a play which portrays the victory of Rama over Ravana) is something everyone looks forward to. The city of Almora is lit with lights, pomp and show, and is one of the best places to be, to experience the excitement of the season.

Gujarat

Talk about celebrations, talk about Gujarat. If you are a people person, who loves to dance, enjoy yourselves, relish a grand play of colours, eat delicious colourful palettes and vibe to celebratory music, Gujarat is a must-visit for you during Navratri. Every evening, during Arti to the goddess, people gather and perform the garba (dance routine) to express their joy and adoration for the goddess. It is interesting to note that preparations for the decor, food, and holy

rituals, and even garba, start way ahead of the festival, which shows how important Navratri is to Gujarat.

Karnataka

The South celebrates Dussehra for 10 days, with special themes for each day. Huge celebrations happen in the state, right from music and dance festivals, decorating elephants, camels and horses in beautiful embellishments and taking them in procession, wrestling jousts that attract talent from across the country is as exciting as it can get. The Mysore Palace is aglow with infinite lights. A special royal assembly takes place during Dussehra and the king’s sword is worshipped, during which the palace looks unbelievably beautiful.

Tamil Nadu

For Tamil Nadu, Navratri is an occasion to celebrate the goddess and the love for family. Most households host ‘golu’ - an aesthetic arrangement of idols in specially designed steps symbolising the presence of goddess Durga in the house, friends and families are invited to watch the golu, and gifts and savouries are exchanged. The streets are illuminated with lights, filled with people singing divine songs, and stalls selling golu dolls, crackers and food. In all temples, Navratri is celebrated by worshipping the nine forms of Durga, with each day dedicated to each form. If you are a person who loves intimate celebrations, do pay a visit to Tamil Nadu.