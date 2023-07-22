Chandni Chowk Shopping Festival: Day-long bonanza for Delhiites on September 9

The day-long Chandni Chowk shopping festival is being organised with the help of various bodies like the lehnga association, jewellers association, mercantile association among others. It will be held at a resort in South Delhi, which will be intimated later.

Delhi will be hosting a day-long shopping festival on September 9 to showcase fashion, food and folk culture. The Chandni Chowk Shopping Festival will be organised by the Chamber of Trade and Industry, an organisation of traders in Delhi, along with traders of the old marketing precinct, according to a press release.

The day-long shopping festival will include an exciting blend of fashion, food, and folk culture, wherein traders and shopkeepers from the iconic Chandni Chowk area will participate. Food stalls, game zones, songs, and dance events will be organised as part of the shopping fest. "There will be no entry fee. Bollywood celebrities, politicians, social media influencers, and bloggers will have been invited for the event," the CTI said, PTI reported.

The Chamber of Trade and Industry has collaborated with the Delhi Unstitch Salwar Suit Association (DUSSA) and has planned a series of luxurious lifestyle exhibitions in the national capital.

This exhibition will be called 'Saubhagyawati Edition' and the festival will be a blend of 3Fs -- fashion, food, and folk culture.

PTI quoted Brijesh Goyal, chairman of CTI as saying, "The motto of the Chandni Chowk Shopping Festival is to exhibit the diverse and vibrant culture of Chandni Chowk and also tell about the oldest market of national capital to a wider audience." The festival will focus on business-to-consumers and business-to-business models. This will help traders exhibit their products and allow Delhiites to explore fashion, food, and the cultural heritage of Chandni Chowk market.

Various bodies like the lehnga association, jewellers association, mercantile association among others will help organize the event. It will be held at a resort in South Delhi, which will be intimated later.

Various fashion designs for the upcoming festive and wedding seasons will be showcased at the Chandni Chowk shopping festival.

Subhash Khandelwal, President of CTI, said this festival will showcase the development of Chandni Chowk, and connect people from all corners of Delhi. The GenZ, will get exposure to the traditional fabric designs of old Chandni Chowk.

