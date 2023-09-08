Britain likely to return dagger that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj killed Afzal Khan with

There's quite some buzz in Maharashtra about the possible return of the iconic 'Wagh Nakh' the dagger that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj used to eliminate Afzal Khan, a general who served the Adil Shahi dynasty of Bijapur Sultanate in India.

It is a known fact that the British took away numerous valuable gems from India when they left the country in the mid-19th century. From the invaluable Kohinoor diamond to Tipu Sultan's ring and Shahjahan's cup, there are multiple precious articles that belong to India and are now on display at the Victoria and Albert Museum in the UK.

According to reports, the dagger called 'Wagh Nakh' that Shivaji Maharaj used to kill Afzal Khan in the year 1659 is expected to return to the homeland by the end of the year. The Times of India reported that the UK has agreed to repatriate this artifact, and Minister of State for Cultural Affairs Sudhir Mungantiwar will travel to London later this month to formalize the return by signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Victoria and Albert Museum, where the 'Wagh Nakh' is currently on display.

If all goes well, the cherished 'Wagh Nakh' may be back in Maharashtra by the year-end. This unique dagger that resembles a tiger's claw, holds historical significance as it was wielded by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to vanquish Afzal Khan. Mungantiwar expressed optimism about the impending return of the dagger stating, "We have received confirmation from the UK authorities regarding the return of the 'Wagh Nakh.' We are aiming to have it back in time for the anniversary of the day when Shivaji defeated Afzal Khan, based on the Hindu calendar."

This dagger symbolises a pivotal moment in India's past and its return is a matter of great significance. Mungantiwar revealed that efforts are underway to explore the return of other historically significant objects, such as Shivaji's Jagadamba sword, which is also currently on display in the UK.

The planning for the safe return of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 'Wagh Nakh' and the examination of other artifacts in the UK involves a team comprising Mungantiwar, Dr Vikas Kharge, Principal Secretary of Culture, and Dr Tejas Garge, Director of the State's Directorate of Archaeology and Museums. The three-member delegation is scheduled to visit the UK on a six-day mission from September 29 to October 4.

The 'Wagh Nakh' is a steel weapon featuring four claws mounted on a bar, with two rings designed for the first and fourth fingers, providing it a unique historical and cultural connection to India's rich past.