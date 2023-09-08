CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

hometravel Newsculture NewsBritain likely to return dagger that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj killed Afzal Khan with

Britain likely to return dagger that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj killed Afzal Khan with

The 'Wagh Nakh' is a steel weapon featuring four claws mounted on a bar, with two rings designed for the first and fourth fingers. Ity is currently on display at the Victoria and Albert Museum in the UK

Profile image

By CNBCTV18 Travel Desk  Sept 8, 2023 2:51:38 PM IST (Published)

3 Min Read
Britain likely to return dagger that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj killed Afzal Khan with
There's quite some buzz in Maharashtra about the possible return of the iconic 'Wagh Nakh' the dagger that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj used to eliminate Afzal Khan, a general who served the Adil Shahi dynasty of Bijapur Sultanate in India.

It is a known fact that the British took away numerous valuable gems from India when they left the country in the mid-19th century. From the invaluable Kohinoor diamond to Tipu Sultan's ring and Shahjahan's cup, there are multiple precious articles that belong to India and are now on display at the Victoria and Albert Museum in the UK.
According to reports, the dagger called 'Wagh Nakh' that Shivaji Maharaj used to kill Afzal Khan in the year 1659 is expected to return to the homeland by the end of the year. The Times of India reported that the UK has agreed to repatriate this artifact, and Minister of State for Cultural Affairs Sudhir Mungantiwar will travel to London later this month to formalize the return by signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Victoria and Albert Museum, where the 'Wagh Nakh' is currently on display.
Also read:
British Museum staff member dismissed after items found missing
If all goes well, the cherished 'Wagh Nakh' may be back in Maharashtra by the year-end. This unique dagger that resembles a tiger's claw, holds historical significance as it was wielded by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to vanquish Afzal Khan. Mungantiwar expressed optimism about the impending return of the dagger stating, "We have received confirmation from the UK authorities regarding the return of the 'Wagh Nakh.' We are aiming to have it back in time for the anniversary of the day when Shivaji defeated Afzal Khan, based on the Hindu calendar."
Also read: Unique experiences await visitors at Bharat Mandapam during G20 Summit
This dagger symbolises a pivotal moment in India's past and its return is a matter of great significance. Mungantiwar revealed that efforts are underway to explore the return of other historically significant objects, such as Shivaji's Jagadamba sword, which is also currently on display in the UK.
The planning for the safe return of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 'Wagh Nakh' and the examination of other artifacts in the UK involves a team comprising Mungantiwar, Dr Vikas Kharge, Principal Secretary of Culture, and Dr Tejas Garge, Director of the State's Directorate of Archaeology and Museums. The three-member delegation is scheduled to visit the UK on a six-day mission from September 29 to October 4.
The 'Wagh Nakh' is a steel weapon featuring four claws mounted on a bar, with two rings designed for the first and fourth fingers, providing it a unique historical and cultural connection to India's rich past.
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

BritishMaharshtra

Recommended Articles

View All
Historic Wagh Nakh dagger of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to return back from UK

Historic Wagh Nakh dagger of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to return back from UK

Sept 8, 2023 IST2 Min Read

G20 Delhi: Traveling between Sept 7-11? Check details on bus, metro, airport routes, schools, offices and more

G20 Delhi: Traveling between Sept 7-11? Check details on bus, metro, airport routes, schools, offices and more

Aug 29, 2023 IST7 Min Read

10 most expensive food items in the world: There's one spice that's widely available in India

10 most expensive food items in the world: There's one spice that's widely available in India

Sept 7, 2023 IST5 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X