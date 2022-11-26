Book store in Porto now has Bob Dylan's love letters, which it bought for $670,000

Livraria Lello bookstore in Porto, Portugal bought Dylan's love letters to his high school girlfriend for $670,000 at an auction. The 42 letters, totaling 150 pages, will continue to be accessible to researchers and fans.

Last week, an auction brought in over $670,000 (approximately €650,000) for Bob Dylan's high school girlfriend's collection of his intimate letters. The 42 letters, totaling 150 pages, were purchased by the exclusive Livraria Lello bookstore in Porto, Portugal. Auction house RR Auction stated in a statement issued on Friday that it would continue to make Dylan's archive accessible to researchers and fans.

On Thursday, an auction of early Dylan memorabilia came to a close, with the letters serving as the highlight and top lot.

During the years 1957-1959

Letters were sent by Dylan to Barbara Hewitt in 1957 and 1959. Dylan was born in Hibbing, Minnesota. He was still going as Bob Zimmerman at the time. As so, they provide light on a time in his life about which very little is known.

Executive VP of RR Auctions Bobby Livingstone said that the letters revealed "the transition of Bob Zimmerman into the infamous Bob Dylan."

Also read:

Dylan writes of his desire to become a household name and his desire to legally alter his name in a few of the letters. The 81-year-old winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature has sold almost 125 million books throughout the course of his career.

The posthumous discovery of Hewitt's letters

The young artist often tells Hewitt how much he cares for her, asks her to a Holly performance, reads poetry snippets with her, and talks to her about everything from fashion to music to automobiles.

After Hewitt's death in 2020, her daughter discovered the letters. The name Bob was often included on the handmade envelopes that accompanied each message.

Dylan's collection of 24 poems written when he was a student at Minnesota University sold for about $250,000, while an early autographed portrait of the singer sold for over $24,000.

Also read: Best five spots to view the Aurora Borealis