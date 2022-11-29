Bleisure vacation all the craze as hybrid work becomes mainstream

Blended or "bleisure" trips are becoming more popular as the corporate travel industry begins to show signs of improvement. Bleisure tourism, which comprises 30-35 percent of the worldwide business tourism market, is expected to be worth $497.5 billion by 2022 and grow at a CAGR of 19.5 percent over the subsequent decade.

The word "bleisure" refers to the practice of mixing business trips with vacations, with business travellers taking time off during their trips to enjoy tourist attractions and other activities. After almost two years of no travel, the conventional wisdom around business travel has shifted. Instead, many people are taking loved ones along on work trips, staying longer at the location, or exploring the region around it to make up for time missed during the epidemic.

The 'bleisure' vacation craze is about to take off

Blended or "bleisure" trips are becoming more popular as the corporate travel industry begins to show signs of improvement. Before the epidemic, bleisure was mostly a millennial phenomenon, but as remote and part-time work has become more common, it has been more widely accepted amongst professionals of various ages and backgrounds.

As a result, bleisure tourism, which comprises 30-35 percent of the worldwide business tourism market, is expected to be worth $497.5 billion by 2022 and grow at a CAGR of 19.5 percent over the subsequent decade.

Crisil's rating study found that when individuals in India regained their sense of safety and trust in travelling, the country's tourism industry saw an increase in income to more than 70 percent of its pre-pandemic level. By 2028, it is expected that India's travel and tourism industry would have grown to be worth $512 billion, a figure that reflects the sector's potential.

Revised to fit the current fashion

Many lodging establishments now cater to business tourists by offering activities and amenities designed for them. For those looking to extend their trip or take a bleisure trip, several hotels in Jaipur, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh offer attractive long-stay packages with upgraded complimentary amenities. Even though they may be in a perfect location, bleisure tourists, who must work during the day, may miss out on getting to know the locals.

For this reason, several of the best corporate travel management systems tailor their services to the users' specific needs, including the clients' work schedules. For instance, guests may participate in a wide range of exciting events that start either after dark or before sunrise, allowing them adequate time to discover the property's unique features and learn about the area's rich cultural heritage and stunning natural landscapes.

Hotels, particularly the more standard kind of business hotels, would do well to take into account the likelihood that their business guests may desire to extend their trip by making use of the hotel's leisure-oriented packages and services. In order to retain and satisfy their employees, many companies will likely in the future improve corporate travel rules that promote bleisure travel.

Also Read: Best five spots to view the Aurora Borealis

Hotels may collaborate with travel management solution providers to provide discounted accommodation rates and other perks, such as special meals, spa treatments, beverages, kid-friendly trips, and personalised local experiences, to entice business visitors from these firms. The schedules of bleisure travellers need to be accommodated in these packages.

Temporary residence

Since this industry is growing, it is drawing more than only hotels. In recent years, home-sharing websites, which were formerly thought of as a source for leisure visitors, have expanded their offerings to include bleisure tourists. Apartment rentals and house exchanges are becoming more popular among business visitors. This is evidence that leisure activities are beginning to seep into work travel, as individuals choose to remain in locations with deeper personal significance.

Bleisure travel as a means of relieving mental depression

An increasing number of hotels are including wellness programming as an integral element of their leisure offerings since it is one of the most important considerations for leisure travellers. There are several modern business hotels that cater to their guests by offering fitness centers and other wellness services. Spa treatments, massages, wellness breaks (such as jungle safaris, bird-watching outings, and stargazing settings), and early morning wellness classes are increasingly standard fare on bleisure trips.

Last but not least, the meaning of Bleisure vacations

While the concept of combining business and pleasure travel into one trip (dubbed "bleisure") is still relatively new, all signs point to further growth in this sector. A number of innovative software as a service (SaaS) internet platforms are now offering an excellent method for many businesses to organise and simplify their business trips.