Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Date, history, auspicious timing to buy gold & more

Akshaya Tritiya is believed to be an auspicious occasion to start new businesses, buy a home, or jewellery. This year it is being celebrated on Saturday, April 22.

Akshaya Tritiya, also known as Akha Teej, is one of the most auspicious festivals which is celebrated across the country. It falls on the third tithi (day) of the Vaisakha month, as per the Hindu calendar. Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be an ideal day to start new ventures or buy valuable items.

Date

This year Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on Saturday, April 22. The puja muhurat will begin at 7.49 am on April 22 and last till 12.20 pm. The Akshaya Tritiya Tithi will begin at 7.49 am on April 22 and the tithi will end at 7.47 am on April 23.

Auspicious timings to buy gold

According to the Drik Panchang, the auspicious time to purchase gold on Akshaya Tritiya starts on April 22 at 7.49 am and lasts till 7.47 am on April 23.

History

There are several mythological tales linked to the celebrations of Akshaya Tritiya. It is believed that many events of religious significance took place on this day.

As per one legend, the second yuga, the Treta Yuga, started on the day of Akshaya Tritiya and the Parshuram, the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born on this day.

Another legend says that on this day, Lord Krishna's poor friend Sudama visited his palace with a fistful of flattened rice to return the favour for the time when he ate at Lord Krishna’s home. Lord Krishna wholeheartedly accepted Sudama’s offering and secretly showered him with wealth and fortune, ending his lifelong sufferings.

As per yet another legend, Maharishi Ved Vyasa, the author of Mahabharata, started narrating the epic to Lord Ganesha on the third day of the month Vaisakha making it auspicious.

Further, it is believed that the river Ganga descended on Earth from heaven on the day of Akshaya Tritiya.

Significance

The word ‘akshaya’ refers to things that are immortal or indestructible and the word ‘tritaya’ refers to the third lunar day. Thus, it is believed that anything accomplished on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya will last and grow forever.

People buy valuable items such as precious metals, especially gold, jewellery, stocks and even or even property.