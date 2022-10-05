5 fascinating things you should know about Durga Puja

By Sanhita Baruah

Kumartuli, a neighbourhood in Kolkata, comes to life in the months leading up to Durga Puja, as artists and craftsmen work to mould clay into sculptures of the Goddess and her family. The Kumars, or God-makers, fashion the clay idols known as Chinmayi, which the priest then transforms into Mrinmoyi via a series of rituals performed over the course of the festival's five days. It commemorates the eradication of evil when Goddess Durga vanquished Demon King Mahishasur. Hindu mythology suggests that the goddess makes an appearance at her home on Earth at this time to bestow her graces onto her faithful. While we can't deny Durga Puja's importance to the Bengali culture, there are certain details we could be overlooking. Here are five fascinating insights about Durga Puja that you may have not have known.

1. To begin with, this is not the original Durga Puja

Our October celebration of Durga Puja is not the original festival. Before confronting Ravana, Lord Rama worshipped the Devi in a ritual called Akaal Bodhan. When Lord Rama was preparing to fight Ravana, he paid homage to Ma Durga. In the beginning, Lord Rama adored the 'Mahishasura Mardini' or the slayer of the demon lord by burning 108 lamps and presenting 108 blue lotuses. The true Durga Puja, also called Chaitra Basanti Puja, takes place in March, right before Ram Navami.

2. The brothel's soil

It is often held that the yard of a brothel is in its purest form. The virtue of a brothel is said to stem from the belief that men, upon entering, shed all their morality at the door. The soil, known as "Punya Mati" or the holy soil, should be requested and received from the hand of a sex worker as a present and blessing, according to local customs. This pure mud is begged from the brothel and utilized to sculpt the statue of Goddess Durga.

3. Eyes that show light in the darkness

The eyes of the statue of the holy Ma Durga are painted only when the artist is there, adding an extra layer of care to an already meticulous procedure. During Durga Puja, the Mother is given an eye in the rite known as Chakshu Daan (lending the third eye). According to traditional tradition, the Goddess receives her third eye from the priest performing the Chakshu Daan while the room is pitch dark. Neither the placement nor the sketch has ever been incorrect.

4. Worship of the Banana bride

As part of Durga puja, banana trees are dressed up like Indian brides on the seventh day. Banana trees are called "Kalaa Bua" when they are worshiped with Lord Ganesha while adorned in sarees and crimson. The bride is borne on a palki, much as she would be in an authentic Indian wedding. Nabapatrika is formally created by the priest by wrapping eight plants with nine threads.

5. History behind Daaker Saaj

Originally, decorations for the idols were used by incorporating the Indian cork and called the Sholaer Shaaj, which was an authentic throwback to the art form's roots. Over time, the affluent Shobhabazaaar royal family made the decision to wrap the Goddess in shimmery and gorgeous silver foil. That is how Daaker Saaj came by. "Daaker Saaj" refers to one of the traditionalists and most ancient styles. The idol was decorated with beaten silver, known as rangta, and imported from Germany. Daaker Saaj is the name given to it since it was sent by the postal service, also known as 'Daak.