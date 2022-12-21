'3 Tips' to staying happy | In conversation with author Meera Gandhi

To be happy, 'don't hurt others.' Author and philanthropist Meera Gandhi proffers that and numerous other simple yet complex mantras in her new book, 3 Tips: The Essentials of Peace, Joy and Success. 'My deepest desire is to make the world a happier, more peaceful place,' Gandhi told CNBC-TV18.com.

How can you be happy? What can one do to stay happy? Author and philanthropist Meera Gandhi answers these questions and offers her wisdom in her new book 3 Tips: The Essentials of Peace, Joy and Success. The book, which is divided into three sections — On Work, On Life and On Self — gives three broad tips stemming out of the lessons that Gandhi gleaned from her life and work.

The idea for the book emerged from the show '3 Tips' segment that Gandhi hosted on B4U TV Network USA. “The idea is to have solutions to some everyday dilemmas in an easy-to-access simple manner. My deepest desire is to make the world a happier, more peaceful place,” Gandhi told CNBC-TV18.com

The book covers a wide range of topics, such as well-being, dealing with turbulence, and appreciating life. Gandhi also emphasises the importance of taking time to reflect, being adaptable, and setting priorities rather than trying to achieve goals at the expense of others.

“Do your best, don’t hurt others, believe in you work,” the book reads, highlighting three tips to accomplish and succeed in your work-life. Talking about her favourite tips she said she loves her tips on ‘rebuilding.’

“Build it better as when you rebuild, build it better and with greater awareness, build with gusto and do not be attached to the fruits of your labour. Just build it the best way you can in the present moment are my favourite,” she said.

The book also includes helpful guidance on resolving common issues. “I believe that a happier life can be lived by resolving many small, everyday problems. The book is an ecstatic exploration of the many ways through which we can totally forge our own path towards lasting happiness,” said Gandhi.

Sharing her favourite anecdote that motivated her, she said when she was an associate buyer for Lord and Taylor in the bridge dresses category, she was out in stores checking on stock displays on the floor. Then she decided to quickly film the floor to discuss moving the display racks with the department head.

“In my enthusiasm, I had filmed too quickly, so when the clip was shown in a meeting it was so blurred no one could make head or tail of the floor layout. The entire department was in the conference room and it was truly humiliating. The divisional office was furious as were the buyers who were annoyed their NY time was wasted,”

She further added that she learnt three important lessons:

Check content carefully before sharing in a forum.

Plan the change you want to initiate and be clear about your vision.