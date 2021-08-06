COVID travel curbs: UK eases entry restriction for Indians; moves India from red to amber list

The United Kingdom has eased entry restrictions for Indians. The UK government has updated its red-amber-green ratings for travellers to England.

India has now been moved from red to amber list. The move brings relief to passengers travelling for a short stay, including tourism.

Indian travellers can opt for UK's voluntary test to release scheme where one can choose to pay for a private COVID-19 test on day 5 of quarantine and can end the quarantine if found negative.

The rules under amber list will be applicable to India from August 8.

Watch video for more.