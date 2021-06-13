  • SENSEX
COVID-19: Stoppage of sale of platform tickets see railways' earnings dip by 94%

Updated : June 13, 2021 15:38:43 IST

The railways said it earned Rs 10 crore till February in 2020-21 through sale of platform tickets.
In 2019-2020, the railways netted Rs 160.87 crore which was the highest earning from platform tickets for the national transporter in the last five years.
Published : June 13, 2021 03:38 PM IST

