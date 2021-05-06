COVID-19: Sri Lanka bans travellers from India with immediate effect Updated : May 06, 2021 12:48:51 IST The Sri Lankan tourism authorities were to continue receiving Indian tourists under a travel bubble for which special facilities were set up. Several countries like the UK, the UAE, Australia and Singapore have already banned travellers from India. Published : May 06, 2021 12:48 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply