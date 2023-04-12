Country Inn Hotels and Resorts unveils new hotel in Solan district

The company claims that the new resort will have 30 rooms with tranquil views, green lawns, recreational activities, kids' play area and excellent cuisine at an all-day dining restaurant, Sky High.

Hospitality company Espire Hospitality, which operates a mid-market resort chain under the brand name ‘Country Inn Hotels and Resorts’, on Friday said it has launched its first property in Himachal Pradesh, Country Inn Maple Resort in Chail.

The company claims that the new resort will have 30 rooms with tranquil views, green lawns, recreational activities, kids' play area and excellent cuisine at an all-day dining restaurant, Sky High.

Country Inn Maple Resort is located in Chail in the Solan District of Himachal Pradesh.

“We are delighted to open our first resort in Himachal Pradesh. Known for its exquisite beauty and exclusive site, Chail is an ideal destination for those who love to take the road less travelled. With this opening, we want to elevate the level of comfort and facilities that the guests can expect in the region through our exceptional offerings and renowned heartfelt hospitality,” said Akhil Arora, Chief Operating Officer of Espire Hospitality Group.

Delhi headquartered Espire Hospitality is a part of the parent company EspireTM Group. Espire Hospitality also owns a luxury resort the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Ranthambore. It also owns and operates resorts in locations like Jim Corbett, Haridwar and Bhimtal.

Earlier this week, Lemon Tree Hotels said that it signed two franchised agreements for two hotels, Lemon Tree Premier & Lemon Tree Resort, in Budhanilkantha and Lumbini in Nepal, respectively.

Last month, Hospitality company Royal Orchid Hotels launched five new Regenta Hotels in five cities across India.

