The Henley Passport Index has come out with the list of the world's most powerful passports for the year 2021. Here are the most powerful passports in the world. The list that comes at a time the world is slowly recovering from the travel restrictions imposed across the globe in response to the spread of coronavirus pandemic is an eye-opener to the influence various countries hold across the globe. Here is a look at the list: (Image: The Canadian Press via AP)

10# Hungary: The citizens of the former Soviet block nation that made it to news across the globe for its tough stand against refugees from West Asia and North Africa can get visa-free entry to 181 countries.

9# Canada: At a time when most of the countries are shutting doors to migrants, the North American nation has grabbed headlines by going the opposite way. Canadians can get visa-free entry to 183 countries. (Image: Reuters)

8# Greece, Malta, Czech Republic & Australia: Citizens of these countries can get visa-free entry to 184 countries. (AP Photo/Derek Gatopoulos)

7# Switzerland, United States, United Kingdom, Norway, Belgium & New Zealand: Visa-free entry is allowed to 185 nations to the passport holders from these countries. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

6# Sweden, France, Portugal, Netherlands & Ireland: The passport holders of these European nations are allowed to enter visa-free in 186 countries.

5# Denmark & Austria: The passport holders of these European nations are allowed to enter visa-free in 187 countries. (Nikolai Linares/Ritzau Scanpix/via REUTERS)

4# Italy, Finland, Spain & Luxembourg: The passport holders of these European nations are allowed to enter visa-free in 188 countries.(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

3# South Korea & Germany: The two developed countries are popular across the globe owing mainly due to their entrepreneurs and tech and auto firms. The passport holders of the two soft powers are granted visa-free entry into 189 countries. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

2#Singapore: The tiny city-state located in South-east Asia is popular as a business hub. The passport holders of the nation get visa-free entry into 190 countries.

1# Japan: The land of the rising sun emerged as the top-ranked nation for the third consecutive year after its passport holders secured visa-free entry into 191 countries.(Image: Reuters)