With the extension of the nationwide lockdown to contain the coronavirus spread, the Indian Railways has assured a full refund to passengers for booked tickets. For online passengers, railways said, the full refund will be provided automatically by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and users are not required to cancel their tickets.

However, in case passengers have booked a counter ticket, refunds need to be claimed up to July 31. For claiming counter tickets, passengers can wait for the lockdown to get over and head to the counters.

Additionally, IRCTC also provides the facility of cancelling tickets bought at counters online.

(Also read: Indian Railways to manufacture 1.3 lakh coveralls by May)

Here are the steps to cancel counter ticket online:

Step 1: Go to the IRCTC website , and click on 'Trains section'

Step 2: Go to 'Cancel ticket' and choose 'Counter ticket option'

Step 3: Enter the PNR number, train number and the Captcha shown on the page.

Step 4: Click on 'Submit'. An OTP will be sent to the mobile number provided at the time of booking.

Step 5: Now, enter the OTP to validate the cancellation. PNR details will be displayed on screen.

Step 6: Verify all the details and click on ‘Cancel Ticket’. Total refund amount due will be displayed on the screen. Users will also receive an SMS with the PNR number and refund details on their numbers.