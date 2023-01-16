Conscious consumerism is the future we need

In order to consume consciously, you ought to take stock of your possessions first and figure out which items you absolutely need, and which ones you can donate, sell or buy. You can plan your needs for the next 3-6 months.

Are you one of those who fancy living amidst greenery and wish to have a cleaner environment? Do piles of plastics and garbage lying on the streets bother you? Are you willing to do what it takes to nurture Mother Nature for our future? This article takes you through the practice of buying consciously, reducing waste and how you can take the first step towards it. Read on to find out more.

Audit of current possessions

In order to consume consciously, you ought to take stock of your possessions first and figure out which items you absolutely need, and which ones you can donate, sell or buy. You can plan your needs for the next 3-6 months, including food, clothing, utilities etc. Doing this will open up plenty of opportunities for thought, resulting in fruitful action. When you realise your buying pattern and how it has impacted your lifestyle and the environment, you are sure to take the next step cautiously.

Re-evaluate our source

Once you figure out what to buy, the next vital question is where to buy. Planning ahead gives you the time to identify truly sustainable brands and vendors and place orders with them. Performing due diligence puts you at an advantage in distinguishing brands that are genuinely sustainable from the ones that simply greenwash their way into enticing customers. Sustainable products are a result of eco-friendly products, processing and/or technology, hence doing minimal or no damage to the environment.

Another splendid way to shop responsibly is to buy in person and wholesale, wherever possible.

Going zero waste

Reducing waste generated at home, in terms of food waste, single-use plastics, processed food packaging, plastic cutlery, harmful plastic bags, bottles etc, can be an excellent way to be a conscious consumer. Reducing consumption by buying and selling pre-loved clothes and fashion items, reusing and putting products to their best possible use, and upcycling by finding a better use for the product can be some of the ways we can reduce consumption, thereby reducing demand for fast-produced products and preventing a part of the pollution.

Circularity

When waste is converted to a useful product, it is called circularity. For example, plastic is made from beeswax and paper is made from cow dung etc. Researching such products and buying them is a big service to the environment, as a consumer, since the product can be returned to nature after use or repurposed in a different form.

Value over volume

Indians are commonly known for shopping for value. It is because generally, we used to buy products only when absolutely necessary or during occasions. But, since the advent of fast fashion, social media and e-commerce platforms, buying has become an all-year-round activity. It is important to bring back the principle of buying a product of good value and using it for a long time, rather than shopping and hoarding numerous things without actually using them.

Revisiting our priorities before buying and making well-informed decisions can actually make a difference. Encouraging more people to consume consciously will bring about a great positive change.

