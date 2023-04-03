English
China completes first operation of world's fastest train that travels at 600 km/hour

China completes first operation of world's fastest train that travels at 600 km/hour

China completes first operation of world's fastest train that travels at 600 km/hour
By CNBCTV18.com Apr 3, 2023

Maglev trains have been running in China since 2003. This friction-free train is also called a floating train. The train can travel at speeds of up to 600 km/hour and boasts better adaptability to various scenarios, including high-speed and low vacuum tubes.

China claimed that it's self-developed high-temperature superconducting electrodynamic suspension (EDS) train that can run at speeds of up to 600 km per hour has completed its first maglev operation on Friday (April 2) . The train can travel at 600 km/hour and boasts better adaptability to various scenarios, including high-speed or low vacuum tubes.

This high-temperature superconducting electrodynamic suspension train has been powered by magnetic levitation, which uses an electrified magnetic field to reach high speed.


Chinese Counsellor, Department of Asian Affairs, Ji Rong, said in a tweet, "China’s self-developed high-temperature superconducting electrodynamic suspension (EDS) train completed its first maglev operation on Friday. The train can travel at 600km/h and boasts better adaptability to various scenarios, including high-speed or low vacuum tubes.”

With no physical contact between the rail line and the body and no friction, maglev, actually "levitates" the entire train above the track. The magnets on the track and those on the train's body repel one another with a powerful force that causes the train to levitate.

Maglev trains have been running in China since 2003. This friction-free train is also called a floating train because it doesn’t have wheels and it floats with the help of an electromagnetic force.

China already has a short maglev line in Shanghai city which connects with the airport. It can go up to a speed of 460 km/h and cover a distance of 30 km in less than eight minutes.

China unveiled the world's fastest train that can travel at a speed of up to 600km/h in October 2022 at a trade fair for the railway industry in Berlin, Germany.

Apart from this, China's CR400 "Fuxing" train is one of the fastest conventional trains which can run up to a speed of 350 km/h. It has been developed from the previous generations of high-speed trains.

Apart from China, there are many other countries where high speed trains are in operation.

Germany's Intercity Express (ICE) is also one of the fastest-running conventional trains. Its ICE3 model can go up to a speed of 330 km/h. This eight-car train has 16 electric motors which delivers a massive 11,000 horsepower.

France's Train a Grande Vitesse (TGV) service is the pioneer of high-speed rail technology across the globe, which can go up to a maximum speed of 320 Km/h, and this is in service for the last 30 years.

Japan introduced the world with the concept of high-speed trains in 1964. Japan’s E5 Bullet trains can run up to a maximum speed of 320 Km/h.

Indian Railways is also building its first bullet train, which will be running between Ahmedabad and Mumbai covering a total distance of 508 Kms. This is expected to go up to a maximum speed of 350 km/h.

(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
