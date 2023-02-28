Nature and history: Karnataka CM Bommai unveils plans to boost state tourism

The Karnataka government confirmed the construction of the country’s first marina at Byndoor in Udupi district, among plenty of other initiatives around historical events, personalities and natural bounties — all with an eye to attract tourists.

The Karnataka government has taken several initiatives recently to promote tourism in the state. This is in line with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai's wish to make the southern state one of the top tourism destinations of India.

Places linked to many historical events and personalities are set to be developed into tourist destinations in the state. Similarly, there's also a stress on developing sites with natural scenic beauty without disturbing the ecological balance.

"Travelling is man's natural habit and this has paved the way for development. Karnataka is blessed with Nature's bounty," he said at an event organised by the state's Tourism Department last week.

Also Read:Amazing luxury cultural tours for sophisticated travellers

As per the CM Bommai, Karnataka costal region has the true potential to be one of the top attractions of India.

"It (Karnataka) has a 350 km coastal area, 10 different weather zones, 400 km of the Western Ghats, a rich biodiversity where the sun rays will be there for 300 days, and several rivers."

Here is the list of several measures announced by the Karnataka government in recent times:

1.

Seven Wonders of Karnataka last week after shortlisting from 5,000 nominated places. Bommai announced thelast week after shortlisting from 5,000 nominated places.

The places that made their way to the list are: Hirebenakal Rock Tombs, Hampi, Gomateshwara, Gol Gumbaz, Mysore Palace, Jog Falls and Netrani Island.

The seven places are in different categories — land, water, forests, mountains, vastu, science, history, tradition and heritage.

2. The Karnataka government has confirmed the construction of the country’s first marina at Byndoor in state's Udupi district.

This project is designed to promote coastal tourism in the state.

“To promote coastal tourism in Karnataka, the country’s first marina will be constructed at Byndoor in the Udupi district. After seeking permission from the Government of India for the relaxation of Coastal Regulation Zone rules, it is proposed to take up beach tourism in coastal areas and pilgrim tourism," the CM said.

3. The state government proposed to build a corridor of ancient temples like Madhukeshwara in Banavasi and Dattatreya in Ganagapura. The aim is to promote 'yatra tourism' in the state.

As per the Karnataka government, the development of the Anjanadri Betta in Koppal District into an international pilgrim centre is a work in progress. The state government has allocated a fund of Rs 100 crore in the current year’s budget to that effect.

Moreover, a scheme has been chalked out to pay a monthly honorarium of Rs 5,000 to the recognised tourist guides.

For ages, Anjanadri Betta is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman.

4. For Mysuru, a major tourist destination in the state, the budget proposed to take measures for the conservation of heritage buildings. The iconic heritage places include Mysuru Palace, Lalit Mahal Palace, Chittaranjan Palace, among others.

In total, there are over 250 tourist sites around Mysuru.

However, the state government is yet to give a big push for the long-awaited Film City project in the district.