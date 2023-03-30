Aurora seekers frequently consult SolarHam for its accurate three-day geomagnetic prediction. The software pinpoints the location of the auroral circle above the Arctic Circle and displays it for tourists.

Are you looking for a breathtaking natural phenomenon that can leave you in awe? The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, is a spectacular light show that you can witness in certain parts of the world. One of the best places to view this phenomenon is in Alaska, where you can see it from late August to early April. In this guide, we'll go over everything you need to know about viewing the Northern Lights in Alaska.

Planning your Trip

Before you head to Alaska to view the Northern Lights, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, plan your trip during the right time of year. The best time to see the Northern Lights in Alaska is during the winter months, from late August to early April. Second, choose a location that is known for having clear skies and minimal light pollution. Some popular spots to view the Northern Lights in Alaska include Fairbanks, Anchorage, and Denali National Park. Finally, make sure you bring warm clothing and gear as the temperatures can drop below zero degrees Fahrenheit.

Best Time to View the Northern Lights

The best time to view the Northern Lights in Alaska is during the winter months. From late August to early April, the nights are long, and the skies are clear, making it easier to see the Northern Lights. The optimal time to view the lights is usually between 10 pm and 2 am, although they can appear at any time during the night.

Weather Conditions

One of the most important factors to consider when viewing the Northern Lights in Alaska is the weather conditions. Ideally, you want clear skies, little to no cloud cover, and minimal light pollution. If the weather is cloudy or there is too much light pollution, it can be challenging to see the lights. Make sure to check the weather forecast before heading out to view the Northern Lights and consider visiting multiple times during your trip if the weather does not cooperate.

Finding the Best Viewing Spot

To get the best view of the Northern Lights, you want to be away from any light pollution. Look for a location that is dark, with minimal ambient light from buildings or cities. A good location should also provide an unobstructed view of the northern sky. Some popular spots to view the Northern Lights in Alaska include Chena Hot Springs, Fox, and Murphy Dome. You can also take a guided tour with a knowledgeable local guide who can take you to the best viewing spots.

When in Alaska Should You Go to See the Northern Lights?

Even though the best time to see the northern lights in Alaska is in March, the lengthy gloomy evenings that characterise this season from late August to late April are what really define it. To forecast the Northern Lights, one must know the future of solar activity, which is currently difficult to do.

However, we do know that the optimal location for viewing the Northern Lights is between 65° N and 70° N in Alaska. Fairbanks, located 198 miles south of the Arctic Circle, occasionally experiences shows of the Northern Lights, but visitors should forget about Anchorage and Juneau, which are much further south and therefore see far fewer auroras.

Travel to the more isolated northern communities of Coldfoot in the Yukon Territory, or to Prudhoe Bay and Utqiavik in the far north, if you want to increase your odds. If you want to see the Northern Lights, you should go as far north as possible in Alaska.

The Aurora Borealis Near Fairbanks

Fairbanks, an ancient boomtown from Alaska's gold rush, is now the state's premier location for viewing the northern lights. Although this location just south of the Arctic Circle isn't ideal for watching the Northern Lights, auroras can and do appear in this area.

The ease of getting there is a big reason why it's so popular with people looking to see the Northern Lights. There are numerous lodging choices and routes to choose from. Cleary Summit, located roughly 20 miles from Fairbanks, is a great place to visit due to its accessibility, ample parking, and breathtaking panorama.

The Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks recommends the neighbouring Haystack Mountain, Ester Dome, Wickersham Dome, and Murphy Dome as additional excellent viewing sites. People often visit the Chena Lake Recreation Area in search of reflective surfaces in the lake. (you can park your car near the jetty). You can relax in an outdoor hot pool while watching the performance at the nearby Chena Hot Springs Resort. During the day, you can go cross-country skiing or ice fishing in openings cut in advance.

Lights of the North Near Coldfoot

Located at 67° N latitude on the famous Dalton Highway from Fairbanks to Prudhoe Bay, the former gold mining village of Coldfoot is now best known as a truck break and excellent Northern Lights viewing spot in the Alaskan Arctic. That's because it's near the northernmost national park in the United States, Gates of the Arctic National Park and Preserve, and features the primitive Coldfoot Camp in the Brooks Mountain Range.

There is a good possibility of seeing the Northern Lights from here or in Wiseman, located about 15 miles north. The neighbouring Iniakuk Lake Wilderness Lodge is a high-end, fly-in alternative. Nearly 60 miles above the Arctic Circle, Coldfoot can be found 250 miles north of Fairbanks.

Aurora Borealis Near Utqiavik

Located at 71° N latitude, this tiny community was formerly known as Barrow and is home to the Top Of The World Hotel, which offers excursions and outdoor experiences focused on the culture of the Iupiat Alaska Natives. The Iupiat Heritage Center is another great place to get some background knowledge on bowhead whales and native traditions. Tundra Tours and the Northern Alaska Tour Company both offer itineraries, and Alaska Airlines offers direct flights to the town's Wiley Post-Will Rogers Memorial Airport from Anchorage.

The Aurora Borealis Near Wrangell-St. Park and Preserve Elias

The park encompasses an area of 13.2 million acres, making it the biggest protected refuge in the country. Overnight guests at the Ultima Thule Lodge can look forward to an untamed experience that includes mountain hiking, kayaking, angling in Tebay Lake, and (of course) watching for the Northern Lights.

Predictions of the Northern Lights

The Space Weather Prediction Center at NOAA is an excellent tool for making short-term predictions about the northern lights. Fairbanks is home to the University of Alaska's Geophysical Institute, which publishes a nightly Aurora forecast and a longer 27-day outlook.

Aurora seekers frequently consult SolarHam for its accurate three-day geomagnetic prediction. The software pinpoints the location of the auroral circle above the Arctic Circle and displays it for tourists. In addition, it shows how likely it is that you will actually see them. (green, not so much; red, and the northern lights are probably happening right above you).

Tours of the Aurora Borealis in Alaska

If you travel to Utqiavik, your hotel will double as a local host and arrange for you to take an arranged trip to Coldfoot. While in Fairbanks, however, you can pick from a variety of tours.