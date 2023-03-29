Char Dham Yatra: Pilgrims to pay Rs 300 per head for VIP Darshan at Kedarnath and Badrinath temples

The decision to introduce VIP fee was taken at meeting of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee on March 27. In the meeting, it was decided that devotees will have to pay Rs 300 per person for special darshan.

The Uttarakhand government has been making several arrangements for pilgrims of the Char Dham Yatra, which will commence in April. This time, pilgrims coming for VIP darshan will be charged a minimum fee at Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham. The decision to introduce the VIP fee was taken at the board meeting of Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) on Monday.

In the meeting, it was decided that devotees will have to pay Rs 300 per person for special darshan. This is the first time such fees will be charged for VIP darshan during Char Dham Yatra.

The new slip and ticketing system is set to begin with the opening of the doors of the temple. Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee has clarified that the fees will only be collected for VIP darshan and this will not be applicable for other pilgrims.

Several other important decisions were also taken in the board meeting of BKTC, and the entire action plan and the annual budget for financial year 2023-24 was also approved at the meeting.

According to reports, a budget outlay of about Rs 76 crore has been approved at the meeting of the Badri Kedar Temple Committee headed by Chairman Ajendra Ajay. Out of this, about 39.90 crore has been allocated for the Badrinath temple and about 36.35 crore for the Kedarnath shrine.

Some other important decisions taken in the meeting include the introduction of a new hi-tech system for the calculation of donations and ‘Dakshina’ after which no employee of BKTC will accept donations or 'Dakshina' on the temple premises this year.

Further the administration will deploy protocol officers and BKTC nodal officers for the convenience of guests and dignitaries for the Yatra.

However, the new arrangements and the VIP ticketing system will not cause any trouble for the common devotees visiting the shrines.

An Ashtadhatu Trishul weighing 100 kg is set to be installed at Kedarnath Temple. The BKTC will start making Ayurvedic products in the Vidyapeeth Pharmacy located in Guptkashi, once again.

Along with this, the decision to renovate the dilapidated assembly hall of Markandeya temple Makkumath was also taken.