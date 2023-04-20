Char Dham Yatra 2023: Know important dates and how to register online

Registration for the Char Dham Yatra began earlier in February. All pilgrims must carry the printout of the slip while travelling and they must download the ePass from the website.

The preparations for the Char Dham Yatra are in the final stages in Uttarakhand. The state is set to host over 12 lakh people during the Char Dham Yatra which is scheduled to begin on April 22 on the Akshaya Tritiya day with the opening of the Yamunotri and Gangotri temples. The gates to the Kedarnath Temple will open on April 25 while the Badrinath Temple will be opened for pilgrims on April 27.

The registration for the Yatra started in February. Since the Kedarnath floods in 2014, the government has made it mandatory for all pilgrims to register.

Pilgrims can register both online and offline. They can also sign up through the state tourism department's mobile app.

The Char Dham Yatra, known as one of the most important pilgrimages among Hindus, covers the visit to the four holy shrines of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri, in Uttrakhand.

ALSO READ |

A step-by-step guide to registering online for the Char Dham Yatra

Step 1: Pilgrims can register for the Char Dham Yatra on the official website http://onlinechardhamyatra.in/.

Step 2: Find and click on the register option in the top right corner of the screen.

Step 3: A page with the registration form will open.

Step 4: Fill in the form with the required details and click on the register button.

Step 5: A link will be sent to activate your registration login details.

Step 6: After validation, login credentials will be sent to the registered email id.

Step 7: Log in using the given credentials and click on the Book Darshan tab.

Step 8: A new window will open to recheck the travel dates.

Step 9: Fill in the pilgrim’s details and proceed to upload the required documents.

Step 10: Pay the registration fee to complete the registration.

The Char Dham registration slip and payment slip will be sent to the registered email id. All pilgrims must carry the printout of the slip while travelling and they must download the ePass from the website.

ALSO READ | Delhi Government to implement faceless land registration system by August this year

Offline Registration Procedure

To register offline, the pilgrims need to visit the various registration counters operated by the Uttarakhand government. There are over 50 registration counters set up across the state of Uttarakhand.

Documents required for registration

All pilgrims need to present a valid identification card, such as an Aadhaar card, voter Id, PAN card, driver's licence or passport.