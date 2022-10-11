Can you get a tax exemption for travelling?

By Sanhita Baruah

Are you aware of the component of Leave Travel Allowance (LTA) for employees, that covers your travel expenses? Do you know that the component is already part of your salary and you are eligible to use it for your travels? Read on to find out all about LTA and tweak your upcoming travel plans accordingly.

What is the allowance for?

Leave Travel Allowance is a component that has to be included by employers in their employees’ annual CTC, as a best practice, to enable people of the working class to enjoy vacations with their families. This allowance does not come under the total taxable income, which means that the employee need not pay tax for receiving LTA. As evident from the name itself, LTA covers only the travel expenditure involved, and not expenses related to staying, food, shopping, short travels within the vacation destination or international travel. LTA can only be claimed for travels made within India.

Who is eligible?

If you are a salaried employee and your offer letter contains the LTA component, you are eligible for the allowance. There is no waiting period for the LTA, the eligibility begins on the first day of employment. It can cover the actual travel expenses of you, your spouse and your immediate family (parents, in-laws and two children if they are born after 1 October 1998.) After the trip, you can submit bills of travel collectively, for all persons who travelled, to your admin/finance department, for reimbursement, subject to your salary slab. No amount will be credited to you in advance.

What routes and transport can I take?

You are eligible for reimbursement only for the travel fare between your starting point (origin) and your farthest destination in the trip. Stops or reroutes in between will not be considered. The first preference is for you to travel by first-class AC train or by air. If a railway connection is available for a portion of the route or is unavailable, the employer would consider the fare equivalent to that of an established transport medium (first class AC, or deluxe bus, whichever is appropriate to the route.) for reimbursement.

When can I avail of LTA?

An employee can avail of LTA twice in 4 years (a block year). The latest block year was 2018-2021, and the current block year is 2022-2025. If you fail to avail of LTA in the last two years of the block year, you can avail of the allowance in the succeeding block, subject to terms and conditions. LTA cannot be availed for a yearly vacation.

Can I travel during public holidays and claim LTA?

The LTA is only applicable if an employee takes planned leave from work and travels during the period of leave. Travelling during public holidays is not considered for LTA reimbursement, however, some companies make the exemption.

How to claim LTA?

After the travel, the employee is required to submit all bills relating to travel to the HR/Admin department of the company, after considering your eligibility, the HR approves and sends it to finance, after which they proceed with your reimbursement.