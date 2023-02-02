Why the tourism industry is disappointed with Budget 2023

Higher tax on overseas tour packages, lower allocation for overseas promotion & no GST exemption on forex earnings, no decision on GST/VAT refunds for foreign tourists

The tourism industry has welcomed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s emphasis on promoting tourism on mission mode and developing India as a tourist destination. Not only did she mention the subject in her speech but also listed tourism as one of the top four focus areas for the government.

Steps listed in the budget document include reviving 50 airports, heliports, developing 50 new destinations as tourist spots with guides, high standard street food and security for tourists. Initiatives such as ‘Dekho Apna Desh’, ‘Swadesh Darshan Scheme’ & Vibrant Villages Programme will be given emphasis to boost domestic tourism.

While the industry thinks these are steps in the right direction, tour and travel agents said the Budget failed to deliver on several demands and recommendations that are actually needed to boost tourism.

“We are greatly disappointed that the Tax Collected at Source (TCS) has been increased from 5 percent to 20 percent on outbound luxury package tours. This will affect the people who travel abroad for holidays very badly as the cost will become very high, almost prohibitive,” said Subhash Goyal, the Chairman of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Expert Committee — Aviation, Tourism and Hospitality.

This move is feared to hurt domestic tour operators, giving unfair advantage to foreign players as higher tax is likely to shoot up the cost of foreign travel packages.

“The Finance Minister’s reference to tourism in her opening remarks raised hopes that perhaps, finally, the industry would get due recognition and direct, tangible support. But the grim reality is just the opposite. The entire outbound travel industry has been dealt a lethal body blow with the announcement of a huge increase in TCS to a whopping 20 percent. This effectively sounds the death knell for many of our members who will be forced to shut shop,” said Ajay Prakash, the CEO of Nomad Travels and President of Travel Agents Federation of India.

Tourism players say this may force people to request their friends and relatives abroad to book hotels and packages for them overseas directly, depriving Indian businesses of their earnings.

“This will not only increase the upfront cash outflow for customers but will also give an unfair advantage to foreign-based online travel booking platforms over India-based travel agents and tour operators,” says Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder & Group CEO of MakeMyTrip.

Incentivising foreign tourists by GST/VAT refunds in their shopping like Singapore and UK was also a key demand of the industry that has not been met.

“We were also hoping that there will be an exemption on GST and other taxes based on foreign exchange earnings. Nothing in this regard has happened,” Subhash Goyal added.

Overall allocations for tourism sector remains Rs 2,400 crore, same as FY23 out of which the government spent only Rs 1,300 crore. Further, only Rs 60 crore out of the allocated Rs 341 crore was spent on overseas promotions and the allocation for this year has been halved to Rs 167 crore.

The government has made higher allocation for railways, roads and highways which will also boost regional connectivity but the key demands of the tourism industry remain unfulfilled.