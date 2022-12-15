British passport holders once again have access to India's e-visa system

E-visa processing for British citizens is about to be reinstated by India after a lengthy delay. This service was reinstated for the vast majority of countries early this year. The United Kingdom and Canada were among the exceptions. The Indian High Commission in London announced on 7th December 2022 that British people would once again be allowed to use the e-visa option while visiting India.

The United Kingdom has been added to the list of 164 nations that may use India's e-visa service. The announcement has been welcomed by the tourism sector in both the UK and India, even if the precise timing of the deployment is yet unknown.

If you need a visa to enter India, the fastest and easiest approach is with an e-Visa, which can be obtained with a few clicks of your mouse. It has been speculated that India may soon reinstate e-visa for citizens with British passports ever since Rishi Sunak has become the first UK Prime Minister of Indian ancestry.

Due to the epidemic, India's e-visa service was temporarily suspended. Despite the fact that the government reintroduced e-visa to 156 nations last year, British passport holders still could not use the program.

Due to the lack of an electronic visa to India, many British citizens have had to put off their planned trips there. More than 1,500 individuals would be directly impacted, and their travel plans might cost over £10 million in the following months.

Pre-Covid 2019 worldwide arrivals were 1.7 billion, with 1.1 billion being tourists and the rest being non-resident Indians (NRIs) travelling home to see loved ones.

According to official statistics, the top five nations from which international visitors entered India in 2018 were Bangladesh (21.4%), the United States (13.8%), the United Kingdom (9.7%), Sri Lanka (3.35%), and Canada (3.32%). The travel sector has been pushing for the reinstatement of e-visas from these key source markets.

The High Commission revealed a number of temporary measures in October, including the creation of additional visa application centres in Greater London and Glasgow, to simplify the visa application procedure for British travellers.