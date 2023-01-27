Boutique Hotels: The future of travel accommodation

One way to research boutique hotels is to look at the hotel's website. Many boutique hotels have their own websites that provide detailed information about the hotel, including photos, room types, and amenities.
Boutique hotels are a growing trend in the travel industry, offering a unique and personalised experience for guests. These smaller, independently owned properties are known for their stylish design, personalised service, and intimate atmosphere. Here's why boutique hotels are becoming the future of travel accommodation.
Recommended ArticlesView All
India's Civil Aviation — Additional consolidation amid thinning competition!
Jan 27, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
International Customs Day—Let the occasion be remembered to make Customs a partner of trade and industry
Jan 26, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
T+1 settlement cycle starts from January 27: Here’s what it means for investors
Jan 26, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Budget 2023 — Why virtual digital assets need a different approach for taxation
Jan 26, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
What are boutique hotels?
Boutique hotels are a type of small, independently owned and operated properties that offer a unique and personalised experience for guests. They are typically smaller than traditional hotels, with fewer rooms and a more intimate atmosphere. Boutique hotels are known for their stylish design, personalised service, and unique amenities.
Why boutique hotels are becoming popular
Boutique hotels are becoming increasingly popular for a variety of reasons. One of the main reasons is the personalised service and intimate atmosphere that they offer. Guests at boutique hotels often feel like they are staying in a private home rather than a traditional hotel.
Another reason boutique hotels are becoming popular is their unique design and amenities. Many boutique hotels are designed with a specific theme or aesthetic in mind, and they often feature unique and interesting amenities like rooftop terraces, on-site restaurants, and art galleries.
How to find the perfect boutique hotel
When it comes to finding the perfect boutique hotel, the key is to do your research. One of the best ways to research boutique hotels is to read reviews from other travellers. This will give you a good idea of what to expect from the hotel and what other guests liked or didn't like about their stay.
Another way to research boutique hotels is to look at the hotel's website. Many boutique hotels have their own websites that provide detailed information about the hotel, including photos, room types, and amenities.
Tips for maximizing your stay at a boutique hotel
Here are a few tips for maximizing your stay at a boutique hotel:
Boutique hotels are the future of travel accommodation, offering a unique and personalised experience that you can't find at traditional hotels. With the right research and preparation, you can have a truly unforgettable stay at a boutique hotel.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published: Jan 27, 2023 11:06 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!