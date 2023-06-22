‘Bogie-Wogie’, Mumbai’s first restaurant on wheels, to shut down

The first of its kind, the rail car theme opened in 2021 providing a unique experience to customers, travellers, and tourists. The Central Railways has decided not to renew the contract for its operations citing the proposed redevelopment project of CSMT.

Mumbai’s first-ever 'Restaurant on Wheels' located outside the Platform 18 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is set to shut down in October this year. The rail car-themed restaurant ‘Bogie-Wogie’ opened in October 2021, and it soon rose to popularity for its unique experience. However, the Central Railways (CR) has decided not to renew the contract for its operations citing the proposed redevelopment project of CSMT. The restaurant’s contract expires in October, as per a senior CR official, after which it will be shut down, Free Press Journal reported.

Authorities are planning to float a new tender for similar facilities in nearby areas.

While the exact locations have not been finalised, as per reports, the Central Railways is considering starting a new 'Restaurant On Wheels' either at Dadar or Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) stations.

However, the impending closure of the Bogie-Wogie restaurant has sparked concerns among the fans and loyal customers of the restaurant.

Bogie-Wogie had become a beloved landmark attraction for people of all ages as it provided a unique dining experience inside of a rail car. The concept and fine-dining ambience were loved by approximately 6,500 to 7,000 visitors each month, including a large number of youth and students, as per Free Press Journal report.

The restaurant accommodates 40 people inside the coach with 10 tables.

“The interior of the restaurant has been decorated in such a way that passengers, as well as the public, can enjoy the experience of dining in a rail-themed setting,” Central Railway chief public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said at the opening of the restaurant according to Mid-Day.

The affordable prices and exceptional taste and quality of food thwarted the restaurant's popularity among travellers, tourists, and students alike.

The concept of restaurants on wheels is popular for the varied menus which include both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, from the North of India to the South of India and regional dishes.