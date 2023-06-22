‘Bogie-Wogie’, Mumbai’s first restaurant on wheels, to shut down

The first of its kind, the rail car theme opened in 2021 providing a unique experience to customers, travellers, and tourists. The Central Railways has decided not to renew the contract for its operations citing the proposed redevelopment project of CSMT.

Mumbai’s first-ever 'Restaurant on Wheels' located outside the Platform 18 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) is set to shut down in October this year. The rail car-themed restaurant ‘Bogie-Wogie’ opened in October 2021, and it soon rose to popularity for its unique experience. However, the Central Railways (CR) has decided not to renew the contract for its operations citing the proposed redevelopment project of CSMT. The restaurant’s contract expires in October, as per a senior CR official, after which it will be shut down, Free Press Journal reported.

Authorities are planning to float a new tender for similar facilities in nearby areas.

While the exact locations have not been finalised, as per reports, the Central Railways is considering starting a new 'Restaurant On Wheels' either at Dadar or Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) stations.