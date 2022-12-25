Bodh Mahotsava will be celebrated this new year from January 27 to January 29

This year's Mahotsav will take place in Kalchakra ground, some 200 meters to the northwest of the heritage site Mahabodhi Mahavihara, and will likely feature performers from television reality shows, Bollywood, and the Bhojpuri film industry.
This year, it will be held from January 27-29, and it is known as the Bodh Mahotsava. It was launched in 1998 with the intention of attracting more tourists to the Buddhist circuit. Since then, the festival has been yearly co-organized by the Gaya local authority and the state tourism department. However, the 2020 and 2021 mahotsavas were canceled because of Covid pandemic regulations.
The local administration has issued a request for proposals (RFP) to businesses, organizations, and contractors interested in setting up a sound and lighting system for the event. The bidder, per the RFP, published on the Gaya district's official website, must provide the concept and craft design of the stage, as well as the modern infrastructure and technology necessary to produce quality sound and light on the stage at international standards that are also compatible with the music as well as vocal performances.
The website also has an RFP for performers to take part in the cultural program's sound and light design, as well as the sound and light design itself. The website claims that throughout the three-day mahotsava, well-known performers and cultural ensembles from India and outside would perform. Visitors from all around the world, including tourists and pilgrims, are expected to be in attendance.
(Edited by : Asmita Pant)
