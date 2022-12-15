Bihar's top four places to take an Instagram-worthy selfie

By publishing this guide, we want to increase the number of people who are able to find an important jewel in India's uncharted past. Prepare yourself for the plethora of photogenic settings that will enrich your selfie album, vlogs, Instagram feed, and more.

Bihar's history may go all the way back to the beginning of Indian civilisation. Stunning civilizations, like the Magadhan, flourished here, making this state a desirable location for their capitals. Bihar has grown into a popular tourist destination because of its rich history and diverse cultural traditions. Bihar is experiencing a mingling of cultures and customs typical of the post-imperial period in which we now find ourselves.

Buddhism and Jainism, two of the world's most influential faiths, both originated in the Indian state of Bihar. As a result, Bihar is home to many impressive landmarks and historic cities that current tourists may enjoy. Bihar also has a wealth of natural wonders, including several waterfalls, undulating hills, and old caverns.

1. The Nalanda University Complex Ruins

The Nalanda University, among the oldest institutions in India, is a major tourist attraction in the state of Bihar. A wonderful relic of the illustrious Gupta and Pala eras. It is said that the last Jain Tirthankara, Mahavira, lived in this area for 14 monsoon cycles.

It is said that Buddha taught near a mango orchard in Nalanda. Hieun Tsang, one of the most well-known Chinese travelers, spent two years at this institute. I-tsing, a Buddhist monk well-known for his journeys and translations, was one of many notable travelers who lived here for 10 years. In spite of its current state, Nalanda's ruins provide an intriguing glimpse into the city's former magnificence.

The ruins of Nalanda provide a stunning setting for landscape photographers.

2. Bodhgaya as well as the Mahabodhi Temple

The Buddhist holy city of Bodh Gaya is located in the Gaya District in the Indian state of Bihar. It was here, under the Bodhi tree, that Gautama Buddha obtained enlightenment, making this area famous for the Mahabodhi Temple.

It has been classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, and nations like Japan and China have helped provide pilgrimage facilities for tourists to use while they are there. All year long, monasteries, temples, and what little of the Bodhi Tree is left are visited by pilgrims from all over the world who have come to pay their respects.

If you want to spend your free time filming stunning panoramas for recreation, then this is the ideal location you could ask for.

3. Peace Pagoda of Japan in Vaishali

The 125-foot-tall peace pagoda at Buddh Vihar society was unearthed in 1969 with help from the Japanese government. You may spend some time relaxing in the open air and on the water at the tranquil pond around the stupa.

This Japanese peace pagoda is located in a stunning natural setting.

4. The Tomb of Sher Shah Suri

Sasaram, inside the Rohtas district in Bihar, is the site of Sher Shah Suri's tomb. An excellent specimen of historical architecture, Sher Shah Suri's mausoleum is a sight to see. The structure has elements characteristic of both Afghan and Indo-Islamic architecture, such as a huge open courtyard, lofty domes, and pillars.

This stunning building rises three stories high. It is surrounded by a man-made lake in the form of a square.