The legend of India's most "haunted" fort, Bhangarh

While some tourists who are looking for cheap thrills end up being disappointed, others just cannot get enough of the mystery surrounding the Bhangarh Fort. If you're the curious kind, you really should pay a visit here and see what all the fuss is about.

Bhangarh Fort, in the Alwar region of Rajasthan, is famed across India for being the "Most haunted site in India," despite being just a few miles from the Sariska Tiger Reserve. Fearful villagers settled far from the fort as a result of the legends and reports of supernatural occurrences they heard about at the fort.

Neither residents nor visitors are allowed to enter the fort after dark, and this is enforced by the ASI or Archaeological Survey of India. This abandoned and ghostly Bhangarh fort certainly exudes an unsettling vibe. Ghostly occurrences within the fort have been testified to by several urban legends.

Do ghosts lurk in Bhangarh Fort? What follows is Bhangarh's history:

Many people think Bhangarh Fort is haunted, and there is no shortage of stories that add to the fort's aura of mystery. The Archaeological Survey of India has issued a ban on Bhangarh Fort visitors who plan to arrive after sunset since the fort is widely believed to be a hotspot for paranormal activity.

The most well-known legend in Bhangarh is that the city was founded by Emperor Madho Singh, who did so only after receiving blessings from the ascetic Guru Balu Nath, who often visited the area to meditate. A stipulation of the saint's blessing was that his retreat never is in the shade of the Emperor's palace.

The city would be reduced to rubble if it happened. Unfortunately, after the palace was finished, it cast a long shadow over Guru Balu's secluded refuge. As soon as Bhangarh earned the saint's wrath, it became a cursed city from which no buildings ever emerged unscathed. Even amid the rubble, the mausoleum of Balu Nath still stands, which is an intriguing fact.

In a second, more well-known urban legend, Bhangar's Empress Ratnavati is blamed for bringing about the terrible events that befell the fort. An evil sorcerer in the area was infatuated with her as she was stunningly gorgeous and once attempted to bewitch the cosmetic she was meant to apply.

The suspicious princess discovered the dark magician's plan and stopped it by pouring the enchanted cosmetic on a huge rock, which was then meant to have crushed the "Tantrik" to death. Shortly before he passed away, the magician cast a spell on the whole region, ensuring that no one would ever again be able to call it home in peace. Since then, the area surrounding Bhangarh Fort has seemed unsettlingly eerie.

Positive Aspects

The fort may be found between Alwar and Jaipur, not too far from Delhi, on the fringe of the lushly green Sariska Tiger Reserve. There were four enormous wooden gates on all sides of the fort, emulating the old city walls of Shahjahanabad.